LEGO’s new Mandalorian N-1 Starfighter Microfighter sees first discount at $13, more

Amazon is now offering the first chance to save on the new LEGO Mandalorian’s N-1 Starfighter Microfighter. Dropping down to $12.99, this set ships free fro Prime members or in orders over $25. Now on sale from the usual $16 going rate, this set is finally arriving at the price tag it should have shipped with when the set first hit store shelves at the beginning of the year. Stacking up to 88 pieces, this set is one of the most affordable ways to date to get Mando and Grogu in a single build – especially considering this has to refreshed design for everyone’s favorite bounty hunter that rolled out in the UCS version of his ship. It assembles a scaled down version of the N-1 starfighter out of the remainder of the bricks. Get a better idea of what to expect in our announcement coverage.

Alongside the Microfighter, we’re also tracking some LEGO deals from a galaxy far, far away below.

Other LEGO Star Wars 2023 deals right now:

Plus 2022 kits, too

Then be sure to go check out all of the LEGO reviews we’ve been publishing since the start of the month. Taking a look at all of the new Ahsoka sets from the Disney+ show, we’ve broken down which ones are worth your cash and which are worth at least waiting on a deal for.

LEGO Mandalorian N-1 Starfighter Microfighter features:

Introduce kids to LEGO Star Wars sets with The Mandalorian’s N-1 Starfighter Microfighter (75363). This quick-build, microscale, LEGO brick model of the N-1 Starfighter features an open cockpit for The Mandalorian LEGO minifigure and space for the Grogu ‘Baby Yoda’ LEGO figure, plus 2 stud shooters. The new-for-2023 updated Mandalorian Minifigure features detailed beskar armor and comes with a blaster pistol and jetpack accessory element to inspire action play.

