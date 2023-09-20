Samsung’s 2TB 7,450MB/s Gen4 990 PRO internal SSD now down at $135 on Amazon

Justin Kahn -
AmazonBest PC Gaming DealsSamsung
Reg. $160+ $135
Samsung 990 Pro 2 Tb SSD

Joining ongoing deals on the heatsink variants, Amazon is now offering the standard Samsung 990 PRO 2TB PCIe Gen4 Internal Solid-State Drive for $134.99 shipped. This model started the year at $290 on Amazon and is now at the lowest price we can find. More recently it has been fetching between $150 and $160 with today’s deal coming within about $6 of the Amazon all-time low. It also comes in at $15 under the price of the discounted 2TB heatsink version at $150. While today’s featured offer doesn’t include the integrated heatsink, it does boasts “Samsung’s own nickel-coated controller [that] delivers effective thermal control” alongside the same speeds at up to 7,450MB/s. The Gen4 architecture and M.2 form-factor make for a notable PC upgrade whether you’re gaming or just trying to get some work done as well. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and below for more details. 

As we mentioned above, we are also tracking some notable price drops on the heatsink-equipped 990 SSDs and if you can make do with a 1TB model, there’s some savings and additional thermal control to be had. Having said that, you could also drop down to the 1TB non-heatsink model for $70 shipped as well. 

On the portable side of things, we are also still seeing a solid deal on WD_BLACK’s 1TB P40 SSD Game Drive. This is among our favorite options int he portable SSD gaming category, with customizable RGB action, up to 2,000MB/s transfers, and a metal-plated design down at $105 shipped. Get a closer look at this one in our previous deal coverage while it’s still on sale. 

Samsung 990 PRO Internal SSD features:

Get random read/write speeds that are 40%/55% faster than 980 PRO; Experience up to 1400K/1550K IOPS, while sequential read/write speeds up to 7,450/6,900 MB/s reach near the max performance of PCIe 4.0. Use less power and get more performance; Enjoy up to 50% improved performance per watt over 980 PRO, plus optimal power efficiency with max PCIe 4.0 performance. Samsung’s own nickel-coated controller delivers effective thermal control; With its slim size, 990 PRO is a perfect fit for desktops and laptops that meet the PCI-SIG D8 standard. 

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Best PC Gaming Deals

Here you'll find the absolute best sales on gaming laptops, desktops, components, and more down below.
Samsung

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

UGREEN’s just-released 100W Nexode charger with 1...
Emerson’s Sensi Touch Thermostat works with HomeK...
OLIGHT EDC flashlights now up to 30% off at Amazon toda...
Logitech’s MX Keys Advanced Keyboard for Mac fall...
Samsung’s 512GB PRO Plus microSD with USB reader ...
OnePlus Nord N30 5G goes on sale for one of the first t...
Apple Watch Ultra sees first discount since Ultra 2 rev...
Carter’s Baby Love Sale takes up to 50% off sitew...
Load more...
Show More Comments