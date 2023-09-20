Samsung’s 2TB 7,450MB/s Gen4 990 PRO internal SSD now down at $135 on Amazon

Joining ongoing deals on the heatsink variants, Amazon is now offering the standard Samsung 990 PRO 2TB PCIe Gen4 Internal Solid-State Drive for $134.99 shipped. This model started the year at $290 on Amazon and is now at the lowest price we can find. More recently it has been fetching between $150 and $160 with today’s deal coming within about $6 of the Amazon all-time low. It also comes in at $15 under the price of the discounted 2TB heatsink version at $150. While today’s featured offer doesn’t include the integrated heatsink, it does boasts “Samsung’s own nickel-coated controller [that] delivers effective thermal control” alongside the same speeds at up to 7,450MB/s. The Gen4 architecture and M.2 form-factor make for a notable PC upgrade whether you’re gaming or just trying to get some work done as well. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and below for more details.

As we mentioned above, we are also tracking some notable price drops on the heatsink-equipped 990 SSDs and if you can make do with a 1TB model, there’s some savings and additional thermal control to be had. Having said that, you could also drop down to the 1TB non-heatsink model for $70 shipped as well.

On the portable side of things, we are also still seeing a solid deal on WD_BLACK’s 1TB P40 SSD Game Drive. This is among our favorite options int he portable SSD gaming category, with customizable RGB action, up to 2,000MB/s transfers, and a metal-plated design down at $105 shipped. Get a closer look at this one in our previous deal coverage while it’s still on sale.

Samsung 990 PRO Internal SSD features:

Get random read/write speeds that are 40%/55% faster than 980 PRO; Experience up to 1400K/1550K IOPS, while sequential read/write speeds up to 7,450/6,900 MB/s reach near the max performance of PCIe 4.0. Use less power and get more performance; Enjoy up to 50% improved performance per watt over 980 PRO, plus optimal power efficiency with max PCIe 4.0 performance. Samsung’s own nickel-coated controller delivers effective thermal control; With its slim size, 990 PRO is a perfect fit for desktops and laptops that meet the PCI-SIG D8 standard.

