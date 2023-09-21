Sharge’s Macintosh-themed GaN chargers fall to new all-time lows from $20 (Reg. $30+)

Amazon is now offering the new Sharge Retro 67 GaN Charger for $49.99 shipped after clipping the on-page coupon. Combining that added coupon promo with a cash discount, you can now take $30 off the usual $80 price tag in order to deliver a new all-time low. This is $10 under our previous mention and only the third chance to save so far since launching earlier in the year. We take an even deeper dive into what to expect from this Retro charger in our Tested with 9to5Toys review.

Sharge’s second iteration of releasing a Macintosh-themed charger arrives with the design you’d expect from that inspiration, just in a new form-factor. There’s now 67W of power inside the Retro 67 charger and then three USB-C ports to handle charging M2 MacBooks, iPads, and your iPhone from a single package. New this time around is also a display built right into where the Mac’s screen should be, which shows off charging speeds and plays a Matrix-style animation when not in use.

If you’re just looking to charge up your shiny new iPhone 15 come tomorrow with something that has a little more style, the Sharge Retro 35 charger is also on sale. Dropping at Amazon down to $19.99 after the on-page coupon has been clipped, today’s offer clocks in at an extra 33% off the usual $30 price tag. It’s a new all-time low, too. It sports much of the same Classic Mac vibes, but with a single USB-C port that can dish out as much as 35W to a connected smartphone or device.

Shargeek Retro 67W Charger features:

The Retro 67 USB C charger comes with a real-time display of power output while digital rain indicates the charging status. It combines vintage with modern technology for unique fast charging. Powered by All-GaN technology, the Sharge fast charger can deliver full-speed 67W charging for earphones, phones, tablets, and even laptops. It is compatible with the latest MacBook Air (M2) and fully recharges it in less than 2 hours and charges your iPhone 14 from 0% to 58% in just 30 minutes.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!