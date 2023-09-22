Lamicall’s MagSafe iPhone 15 case now just $9 Prime shipped for delivery day (Reg. $25)

Justin Kahn -
AmazonSmartphone AccessoriesLamicall
Reg. $25 $9
a pile of snow

iPhone 15 delivery day has arrived, we are already tracking some notable deals on cases, rounded up our favorite MagSafe charging stands, and offered up a collection of discounted screen protectors, but alongside your roundup of the best iPhone 15 cases, we are now tracking a deep deal on the Lamicall Magnetic Case for iPhone 15. The official Lamicall Amazon storefront is now offering its new MagSafe cover for all of Apple’s new iPhone 15 series smartphones down at just $8.99 when you clip the on-page coupon and use code LAMIPRCP at checkout. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Head below for more details. 

The new Lamicall Magnetic Phone Case is now down at $8.99 Prime shipped for iPhone 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro, and 15 Pro Max. Regularly $25, this is the best price we have tracked yet, one of the more affordable cases on the market, and the lowest total we can find – this deal, at the very least, makes for a notable way to ensure your new handset is protected in the early days until your ideal case is ready to ship. It features hidden airbags in each of the four-corners for extra drop protection (“tested from 10 feet”) alongside a diamond texture grip along the sides and N52 magnets on the back of the case to support all of your MagSafe gear. There’s no telling how long the code will work for, so grab one now if you’re into it. 

Then head over to our roundup of the best iPhone 15 case deals and check out some of our favorite new case collections below:

Lamicall Magnetic iPhone 15 Case features:

  • This phone case for iPhone 15 Pro with 4 airbag cover the corners of the case, providing cushioning buffer when the phone falls, greatly reducing damage to the phone. This phone case for iPhone 15 Pro was tested from 10 feet high drop without damaging the phone, thanks to the airbag design that provides military-grade protection. The edge of case with little higher than the screen and camera, to better protect the screen and lens from scratches when drop. To better compatible with MagSafe accessories, this phone case cover adds stronger 36 units of N52 magnets on the back of case, can provides a powerful magnetic force of 3lb (13N). 

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…
Lamicall

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Find exclusive travel deals with a $40 1-year Travel Bu...
Google’s latest battery-powered Nest Doorbell protect...
Today’s best iOS game and app deals: Moncage, Doo...
Logitech’s new Slim Folio 10th Gen iPad case on s...
The Kirby & The Amazing Mirror Metroidvania game i...
Auto-Vox’s CS-2 wireless backup camera sees 40% d...
Today’s best game deals: Pikmin 4, Kirby, Phoenix...
COSORI upgrades your countertop with its 11-in-1 air fr...
Load more...
Show More Comments