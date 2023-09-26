Anker’s new 10,000mAh MagSafe Power Bank for iPhone 15 takes a no frills approach [Deal]

Anker today is launching the newest addition to its stable of MagSafe power banks. This new release brings a 10,000mAh capacity to a more budget-friendly form-factor, that arrives with in one of four colors with a launch discount attached.

Anker debuts new 10K MagSafe Power Bank

Just in time to pair with the new iPhone 15, Anker is out with its latest MagSafe accessory.Taking more of a no frills approach for its latest debut, the new Anker 10K Power Bank arrives with a slim design that can magnetically snap onto the back of all of Apple’s latest handsets – not just the new 15 series.

It all comes centered around a 10,000mAh battery that is housed in one of four different colors. There’s more typical white and black designs, as well as pink and purple colorways to accent Apple’s iPhone 15 colors. This power bank is only capable of dishing out 7.5W speeds, which is what we’ve come to expect from MagSafe battery packs of any capacity. It also has a 20W USB port on the bottom for refueling devices with a wired connection.

There’s also a USB-C port on the side, which is only for refueling the internal battery. But hey, at least that is still very much in line with the no frills route we mentioned before.

Anker’s latest also joins the existing lineup of MagSafe chargers to go alongside the brand’s other 10,000mAh solution. The existing MagGo model integrates a kickstand on the back as well as a 20W USB-C port, all of which is rolled into an $80 price tag. While you will find it on sale for $56 these days, that is still far above the price of this new release.

The new Anker 10,000mAh MagSafe Power Bank is now available for purchase. It debuts on Amazon with a $45 MSRP – though right now, you can lock-in special launch pricing. Clipping the on-page coupon for any of the four designs will let you take 10% off. That drops the price down to $40.49 for a limited time.

Today’s reveal is very similar to that of Anker’s new PowerCore 5K power bank. This model just launched earlier this summer and arrived with the same focus of providing a more affordable alternative to some of the higher-end solutions from the company. So now there’s a second battery capacity model available with much of the same design cues as the original.

We should also be seeing the debuts of the new MagGo series any day now, too. These devices were originally revealed back at IFA earlier in the summer, giving us a first look at the upcoming 10,000mAh power bank that packs MagSafe into an even more premium design. There’s an onboard display for monitoring charging rate and remaining juice, as well as even more vibrant designs and 15W speeds.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!