HyperX’s regularly up to $100 DuoCast RGB USB Condenser Mic falls back to $60 Amazon low

Amazon is now offering the HyperX DuoCast RGB USB Condenser Microphone down at $59.99 shipped. Regularly $100, this is up to 40% off the MSRP and the best price we can find. This model launched last summer at $100 and after falling down into the $70 range in May, it has now dropped again to match the Amazon all-time low. As you might know from our hands-on review, this is one of HyperX’s mid-tier models that still delivers a notable solution for streamers, podcasters, and more. Its features are highlighted by its customizable RGB light ring, a pair of polar pickup patterns to accomodate various recording situations (solo, group discussions, and more), and a built-in analog converter that supports resolutions up to 24-bit/96kHz on PC, PS5, PS4, and Mac. Get a closer look at the user experience right here and then head below for more.

If you can make do with one of the entry-level HyperX USB mics, the SoloCast USB Condenser Gaming Microphone is currently selling for $40 shipped on Amazon. While you won’t get the RGB action on this one, it is certainly a more affordable upgrade to your internal microphone options and can still provide 24-bit/96 kHz recording.

As for as the latest releases in the microphone space, be sure to dive into our coverage of Logitech’s new G Yeti GX gaming microphone as well as the Audio-Technica 20 series USB mic with 192kHz recording. And if you’re looking to bring home an XLR model, scope out our hands-on review of the affordable and particularly awesome Focusrite next-generation Scarlett audio interfaces.

HyperX DuoCast RGB USB Condenser Mic features:

Customizable RGB light ring: The tasteful RGB light ring gives the DuoCast a touch of vibrant RGB style with 2 customizable zones. Built for gaming, but professional enough to handle business.

Hi-Res 24-bit/96kHz recording: Capture accurate, low-noise recordings with the DuoCast’s high bit depth and sampling rate.

Low-profile shock mount: Form and function: The sleek, minimalist design also contains a shock mount to reduce the pickup of unwanted rumble and vibrations.

Tap-to-Mute sensor & gain control adjustment: Convenient tap-to-mute functionality and an easy to use gain control adjustment knob let you take control of your broadcast sound.

Two polar patterns: As referenced by its name, the DuoCast has two polar patterns: cardioid and omnidirectional. Switch between the two at the touch of a button.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!