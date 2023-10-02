Today’s best Android app deals: Burly Men at Sea, Maglev Metro, Crystalline, more

It’s Monday afternoon and that means we have a fresh batch of discounted Android game and app deals to peruse down below. Just be sure to check this morning’s $300 price drop on Samsung’s unlocked Galaxy Z Fold 5, the return of all-time low pricing on Samsung’s new 200MB/s PRO Ultimate microSD lineup, and the first deals on Samsung’s official Galaxy Z Flip 5 cases. As for the apps, highlights include titles like Burly Men at Sea, Maglev Metro, Crystalline, Kenshō, The Light, and much more. Hit the jump for a complete look at today’s best Android game and app deals.
Best Android apps and games on sale:
- Octagon – Icon Pack FREE (Reg. $1.50)
- Memorize: Learn Italian Words FREE (Reg. $7)
- Word Tower PRO FREE (Reg. $1.50)
- Blur Photo – Blur Background FREE (Reg. $3)
- Word Search Fun PRO FREE (Reg. $1.50)
- Burly Men at Sea $1 (Reg. $3)
- Kenshō $1 (Reg. $4)
- Maglev Metro $1 (Reg. $5)
- Zombie Night Terror $3.50 (Reg. $8)
- A Normal Lost Phone $1 (Reg. $3.50)
- Crystalline $2 (Reg. $10)
- The Light (Remaster Edison) $0.50 (Reg. $2)
- EvoWallet MoneyTracker Premium $1 (Reg. $1.50)
- Pictoquest $2 (Reg. $5.50)
- NT Calculator – Extensive Calc $1.50 (Reg. $2.50)
- NT Converter – Unit Converter $1.50 (Reg. $3)
More Android game and app deals still live
- Walak sat icon pack FREE (Reg. $1.50)
- Asabura icon pack FREE (Reg. $1.50)
- To the Moon $3 (Reg. $5)
- Counter Terrorist Agency $1.50 (Reg. $5)
- Three Kingdoms Last Warlord $5 (Reg. $13)
- Finding Paradise $3 (Reg. $5)
- BE-A Walker $1.50 (Reg. $5)
- Gemini $1.50 (Reg. $3)
- Blood Card $1 (Reg. $4)
- SkySafari 7 Pro $20 (Reg. $40)
- SkySafari Astronomy $1 (Reg. $5)
- Ultra GPS Logger $3.50 (Reg. $9)
Burly Men at Sea features:
Burly Men at Sea is a folktale about a trio of large, bearded fishermen who step away from the ordinary to seek adventure.
With gameplay halfway between a visual novel and a point-and-click adventure, the branching story carries its ungainly heroes into waters where lurk creatures from Scandinavian folklore and other misadventures. You play as storyteller and wayfinder, shaping a custom tale that begins again where it ends.
