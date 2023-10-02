Today’s best Android app deals: Burly Men at Sea, Maglev Metro, Crystalline, more

It’s Monday afternoon and that means we have a fresh batch of discounted Android game and app deals to peruse down below. Just be sure to check this morning’s $300 price drop on Samsung’s unlocked Galaxy Z Fold 5, the return of all-time low pricing on Samsung’s new 200MB/s PRO Ultimate microSD lineup, and the first deals on Samsung’s official Galaxy Z Flip 5 cases. As for the apps, highlights include titles like Burly Men at Sea, Maglev Metro, Crystalline, Kenshō, The Light, and much more. Hit the jump for a complete look at today’s best Android game and app deals.

Best Android apps and games on sale:

More Android game and app deals still live

Burly Men at Sea features:

Burly Men at Sea is a folktale about a trio of large, bearded fishermen who step away from the ordinary to seek adventure. With gameplay halfway between a visual novel and a point-and-click adventure, the branching story carries its ungainly heroes into waters where lurk creatures from Scandinavian folklore and other misadventures. You play as storyteller and wayfinder, shaping a custom tale that begins again where it ends.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!