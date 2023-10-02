Greenworks 40V 16-inch cordless electric mower and blower combo falls to $283 (Reg. $359)

Amazon is offering the Greenworks 40V 16-inch Cordless Electric Lawn Mower and 40V Blower Combo for $283.23 shipped. Down from $359, this is the fifth discount we have tracked this year and stands as the third-lowest price among them. It comes in $27 above the 2023 low from April. The mower comes equipped with a 40V brush motor and 4.0Ah battery that offers up to 60 minutes of continuous runtime on a single charge, and able to recharge fully in up to two hours. It features a five-position height adjustment that provides a cutting range of 1-1/4-inch to 3-3/8-inch height for whatever environment may need a trim. It starts up with the simple push of a button and was designed with a folding handle for more compact storage options. The blower offers a 135 CFM, with a variable speed dial allowing it to reach wind speeds up to 150 MPH to tackle any stubborn debris that might be over-staying its autumn welcome.

And for those hedges and high-top flora you may have around your home, Amazon is currently offering a 22% discount on the Greenworks 24V 22-inch Cordless Hedge Trimmer for $85.24 shipped, after clipping the on-page 10% off coupon. Equipped with a 2.0Ah lithium-ion battery that provides up to 45 minutes of continuous runtime on a single charge, this hedge trimmer is designed with efficiency and comfort in mind. Its 180-degree rotating rear handle allows for easier and safer trimming at multiple angles while the 22-inch dual-action blades provide a 3/4-inch cutting capacity. Battery and charger are included.

And if you’re in need of a new pressure washer, check out the Greenworks 3000 PSI TruBrushless Electric Pressure Washer, with its 14A TruBrushless motor that generates 3,000 PSI and 2.0 GPM. You can also head over to our Green Deals guide for more environmentally-friendly deals.

16-inch Cordless Electric Lawn Mower and Blower Features:

G-MAX 40V 2Ah Li-Ion Battery System powers multiple tools for complete yard work system–includes 1-4Ah Battery and Charger

Single lever 5-position height adjustment offers cutting height range from 1-1/4 inch to 3-3/8-inch for the best cut in all environments

High Performance G-MAX 40V Lithium-Ion Battery delivers fade-free power with no memory loss after charging

Variable speed delivers wind speed up to 150 mph, perfect for cleaning debris and leaves off hard surface areas and patios

