LEGO officially announces Animal Crossing theme with first look at Tom Nook and Isabelle minifigs

The rumors were true! Back in August, 9to5Toys was able to report that we’d be seeing a collection of LEGO Animal Crossing sets coming out in 2024, and today the LEGO Group is offically announcing that partnership with Nintendo.

LEGO Animal Crossing is real! It’s official, and coming in the beginning of next year. The LEGO Group has been working with Nintendo on a line of Mario-themed sets for years now, and the next video game property to be getting the brick-built treatment is now Animal Crossing.

The LEGO Group revealed a new 11 video today giving fans and builders alike a first look at how the theme will stack up. This video doesn’t show all too much, but it does importantly show off the minifigures for the first time. As expected, we’re getting some entirely new molded head pieces for the characters, including Tom Nook, Isabelle, and six other favorites.

Here’s the video teasing the upcoming collection of sets.

As for how the rest of the LEGO Animal Crossing theme will stack up, we have a pretty good idea of what to expect. There’s going to be five sets in the initial wave, which will be releasing in March of 2024. We still don’t know what the kits will be, but at least from the teaser we can confirm our original report from earlier in the summer that these kits will be focused on minifigures.

Just how the eight minifigures shown off in the teaser will be split among the five sets remains to be seen. We’ll likely have to wait for an actual reveal of all five builds to see who arrives in the more affordable builds and who is reserved for the higher-end price tags.

Here’s a breakdown of the new LEGO Animal Crossing sets:

77046: $14.99 | 170 pieces

77047: $19.99 | 164 pieces

77048: $29.99 | 223 pieces

77049: $39.99 | 389 pieces

77050: $74.99 | 535 pieces

