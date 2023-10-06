Huffy Oslo Folding e-bike is frankly a steal at just $288 (Reg. $599)

Wellbots is now offering the Huffy Oslo Folding e-bike for $288.15 shipped after code OSLO15 has been applied at checkout. This is down from the usual $599 price tag and marking a new all-time low. This ultra-compact e-bike is now at one of the best prices ever, delivering about as affordable of EV as you’ll find from a trusted brand. It features a 250W rear hub motor and comes powered by a 36V battery. The folding aluminum frame is on the lighter side and also sports a Shimano 7-speed shifter and storage rack – all of which let it hit upwards of 20 MPH top speeds over a 20-mile range. And at $288, it’s hard to go wrong here.

This morning we shared a price cut on SWFT’s BMX e-bike, noting how compelling that 50% price cut was. It’s not even close to as low as the Huffy offer above, but still delivers a compelling ride for those who need a little bit more than the entry-level specs above. The $500 sale price won’t be live for much longer, but delivers a 35-mile range and the same 20 MPH top speeds.

Then be sure to check out all of the week’s other best environmentally-friendly deals up for grabs over in our Green Deals guide. This week is now nearly over and you’ll find plenty of different EVs and tools for cutting gas and oil from your routine be it for work or play. We’ve got tons of e-bikes to show off, too.

Huffy Oslo Folding e-bike features:



A folding electric bike makes riding convenient and fun with its added boost of power. Experience the advantage of an e-bicycle designed for longer rides across a variety of terrain. Just pedal to engage the boost of power from the 36-volt battery and 250-watt rear hub motor. Experience more fun riding a pedal-assist electric bike while keeping up with friends and family. 2-year limited warranty on electrical components, 10-year limited warranty on aluminum frame. Wear and tear not covered under warranty.

