LEGO announces new double Insiders points promotion to take on Amazon’s fall Prime event

LEGO today is announcing its latest double points promotion. Hoping to bring shoppers over from Amazon’s fall Prime Day event going live next week, the LEGO Group will be launching a sale of its own that doubles the amount of promotional Insiders points (formerly VIP points) you get on every purchase. Running from October 10 through 15, we break down the event below.

As the first double points promotion in months, the LEGO Group is looking to carve out some of the shoppers flocking over to Amazon next week. We already know the other retailer will be offering some notable cash discounts on sets, and so the LEGO Group is gearing up by announcing the next Insiders double points event.

While it’s not all that different, this also happens to be the first double points promotion since the LEGO Group tweaked the branding of its old VIP membership over to LEGO Insiders. If you’re looking for a rundown of that change, we break down the rebrand right here.

As per the usual here, you’ll need to be signed up as an Insiders member in order to earn the rewards, but it’s free to do so. On top of earning rewards, you also get early access to sets and even the chance to score some hard-to-get releases. For those who haven’t signed up yet, now is the perfect time to start earning rewards. If you were already a LEGO VIP member, this is the same thing – your account has already been converted over to the new naming scheme.

The promotion will be live starting on Tuesday, October 10, and will run through Friday, October 15. You’ll be able to redeem double LEGO Insiders points on everything the company sells, including some all-new or rare creations that won’t be seeing cash discounts elsewhere. And yes, that includes the shiny new UCS Venator that just hit store shelves.

More info can be found over at LEGO’s own landing page for the event, which should populate with more offers as the actual sale goes live next week.

