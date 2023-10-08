LEGO set to celebrate 25 years of Star Wars with minifigures and printed anniversary bricks

2024 will be the 25th anniversary of the LEGO Star Wars theme, and the company plans to celebrate. Next year’s creations will be branded around the occasion, with a few frills that turn some already exciting models into even more unique additions to the collection. From themed box art and printed anniversary bricks to extra minifigures like a LEGO Darth Malak and ARC Trooper Fives, we break down what to expect below the fold.

Over the past few years, we’ve been seeing the LEGO Group get quite sentimental over the Star Wars theme. And for good reason too! It is the company’s most profitable theme after all, so it only makes sense to add a little fanfare into the mix. We’ve seen some builds themed around anniversaries of specific movies – like the Death Star promo and UCS Venator this year – just to name some more recent releases.

But there’s also been some celebrations of the theme at large, too. Back in 2019, the LEGO Group celebrated 20 years of LEGO Star Wars sets existing period. It launched a collection of kits that took a trip down memory lane to recreate some fan-favorite models through those first two decades of the theme. It was a pretty beloved lineup of models that we reviewed quite favorably four years back, and now the company is looking to do it again. Well, sort of.

The LEGO Group will be celebrating 25 years of Star Wars in a bit of a different way come 2024. Instead of just updating popular builds from the past, the company will be applying the celebratory branding to the kits it was already planning on releasing. But there’s more too.

Box art is the easiest thing for the LEGO Group to do, and we expect that many of the kits next year will feature some kind of insignia celebrating the milestone. It’s nothing out of the ordinary for the company at this point, but will continue what we’ve already seen quite frequently.

Each of the sets are also slated to included brick that is printed with the 25th anniversary logo. We’ll get to which kits are being included in the celebration in a second, but it’s all builds that are on the more display-worthy side. So the inclusion of a themed brick makes sense.

And lastly, there will be some exclusive new minifigures too. We’re expecting these to be very similar to the 20th anniversary minifigures from back in 2019, although 9to5Toys can’t quite report on whether they will come with the same type of display stand. Likely not, as the LEGO Group is moving towards having the branding included in the actual kit and not just the figures. The characters will still come with back printing that has a big 20 years LEGO Star Wars design on it.

As of now, there are two sets that we can confirm to be in on the 25th anniversary LEGO Star Wars celebration – with more to be on the way. There’s the new buildable R2-D2 (75379) that will include Darth Malak – a first for LEGO Star Wars. You’ll also find the return of the Clone ARC Trooper Fives, who will make an appearance in the Tantive IV Hallway (75387) set. This iconic Clone is also an all-new release, who has yet to be included in a kit so far.

These are two sets that are due out in March 2024, which seems like it will be the month that the LEGO Group is concentrating the celebration on. The rest of the kits from the month will likely include some of the same fanfare, though we’re still waiting for a confirmation on which figures will be included. Stay tuned for that.

For our full rundown of the LEGO Star Wars 2024 sets, we previously broke down all of the news for the first half of the year. This coverage is still mostly up to date, and we’ll have some additional news on some of those unknown creations to share in the coming days – we’re just waiting to confirm some of the rumors floating around.

