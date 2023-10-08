Roku streaming media players start from $21 ahead of Amazon’s Prime Big Deals Day sale

Amazon is now discounting an assortment of the latest Roku streaming media players. A standout is the latest Roku Express 4K+ Streaming Media Player at $29 shipped. Typically fetching $40, today’s offer is now arriving at the third-best price of the year. It’s the first price cut since back in July, and comes within $2 of that 2023 low. Delivering one of the latest streaming experiences from Roku, its recent Express 4K+ arrives with all of the features you’d expect ranging from access to everything from Netflix and Hulu to Disney+ and more. This model also sports a refreshed remote that has a dedicated Apple TV+ button alongside other favorites, as well as both AirPlay 2 and HomeKit support. You can also get a closer look in our launch coverage. Head below for more from $21.

If you’re more privy to the home theater experience by Amazon, we’re also tracking a chance to save on a series of its in-house streaming media players. The whole Fire TV lineup is now getting in on the Prime Big Deal Days savings ahead of the sale officially starting later in the week, now starting from $18. There’s as much as 54% in savings attached, too.

Roku Express 4K+ features:

Roku Express 4K+ is the easy way to start streaming in brilliant 4K picture and vivid HDR color. Enjoy a smooth streaming experience with faster wireless performance, even with multiple streaming devices connected to your network. Power up your TV, adjust the volume, and control your streaming with the included Roku Voice Remote. Use your voice to quickly search, turn captions on, and more.

