Amazon Fire TV streaming media players up to 54% off from $18 in early fall Prime Day sale

While Amazon may have just unleashed the latest updated models during its September hardware event, including the Fire TV Stick 4K Max and all-new Fire TV Soundbar with pre-orders now live on both, early fall Prime day deals have hit the rest of the lineup. Making for affordable ways to upgrade an existing entertainment center set, they bring smart TV features to just about any existing display without, in some case, spending much more than $20. While we are also tracking a solid early deal on its Apple TV competitor, the Amazon Fire TV Cube, its streaming sticks are now starting from just $18 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25.

Early fall Prime Day Fire TV deals:

More early Prime Day deals to scope out can be found in our dedicated hub and down below:

Amazon Fire TV Cube features:

Our fastest-ever streaming media player – Brings lightning-fast app starts with an octa-core processor and is 2X as powerful as Fire TV Stick 4K Max.

Hands-free Alexa with built-in mic and speakers – Control your compatible TV, soundbar, and receivers with your voice, even from across the room.

Seamlessly navigate between your entertainment – Connect compatible devices and easily go from streaming to your cable box, game console, or webcam.

Smoother streaming with the latest in wifi tech – The first-ever streaming media player that features Wi-Fi 6E support.

Picture quality that puts on a show – Feel every scene with true-to-life, cinematic 4K and support for Dolby Vision, HDR, and Dolby Atmos audio.

