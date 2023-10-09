Samsung’s keyring-ready 256GB USB-C flash drive just hit the $22 Amazon low, more from $11

Justin Kahn -
Amazon is now offering its best price yet on the 2022 model Samsung 256GB USB-C Flash Drive at $21.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. This model launched at $40 and more recently has been carrying a $33 list across most of the 2023 at Amazon. Today’s deal comes in a few bucks under last year’s Black Friday pricing to deliver a new Amazon all-time low as well. You’ll also find the 64GB and 128GB models down at $10.99 and $17.99, which are matching and a couple bucks above the Amazon lows, respectively. Delivering up to 400MB/s file transfer rates, Samsung says they can move a 4GB file “in 11 seconds” and provide your setup with some keychain-ready storage capacity. It features USB-C connectivity as well as backward compatibility with legacy USB-A gear using an adapter alongside Samsung’s six-proof protection against the elements, magnetized environments, X-rays, and more with a solid 5-year warranty. Head below for more flash drive deals. 

As we mentioned above, an easy way to bring spending down and still land one of Samsung’s latest USB-C flash drives is to bring the storage capacity down for pricing starting at just $11 Prime shipped on Amazon right now. 

But if you’re looking for some more substantial storage on-the-go, dive into today’s price drop on WD_BLACK’s metal-plated 2,000MB/s 2TB P40 Game Drive SSD. This is easily one of our favorite portable SSDs with a focus on gaming and it is now at one of the best prices we have ever tracked on Amazon. After starting the year at $200, you can score one for $150 shipped and all of the details you need are waiting right here

Samsung 256GB USB-C Flash Drive features:

  • This sleek drive is supported by Samsung NAND flash and is incredibly compact to fit in the palm of your hand; Count on reliable performance and fast transfer speeds while staying compact
  • No need to choose between performance and reliability; Experience a fast, powerful flash drive that transfers 4GB files in just 11 seconds with up to 400MB/s USB 3.13 read speeds and is backward compatible with USB 3.0/2.0
  • The ultra-sleek USB-C drive looks as good as it performs; Featuring a reversible plug, the Type-C inserts into your devices seamlessly every time; Transfer large files with style and ease
  • USB-C is compatible across devices, including laptops, tablets, phones and cameras, with enough space for 63,730 photos or maximum 12 hours of 4K video; With up to 256GB of storage space, this pocket-sized thumb drive comes in handy wherever you go

Samsung

