Upgrade to Sony’s PS5-ready 65-inch 120Hz Google TV for Spider-Man 2 at $1,698 ($600 off)

Amazon is now offering a solid price drop to get you ready for the launch of Spider-Man 2 on PS5 later this month, not to mention the rest of the holiday release lineup. You’ll find the 2023 model Sony 65-inch mini-LED 4K Ultra X93L BRAVIA XR Smart Google TV on sale for $1,698 shipped. This model was unveiled back in May of this year with a regular price of $2,300 and is now at the lowest price we can find. Today’s up to $602 in savings delivers a new Amazon all-time low and a great chance to upgrade your gaming and at-home entertainment center with a modern display at its best price yet (the larger sizes are matching the all-time lows below). This model features a 120Hz mini-LED panel with HDR 10, Hybrid Log-Gamma (HLG), and Dolby Vision alongside built-in voice command action in the form of Google Assistant and Amazon’s Alexa. PS5 enhanced visuals by way of Auto HDR Tone Mapping and Auto Genre Picture Mode are joined by Apple AirPlay 2 streaming and four HDMI 2.1 inputs. Head below for more details.

More Sony 2023 model X93L Google TV deals:

On the more modest side of things, the Prime Big Deal Days offers on Amazon’s in-house Fire TVs are now live starting with new all-time lows on the entry-level 2-Series displays from $110 alongside everything else you’ll find listed below:

Sony mini-LED 4K X93L BRAVIA XR Smart Google TV features:

Rediscover your favorite content with impressive Mini LED contrast and brightness, powered by the intelligent Cognitive Processor XR. Thousands of Mini LEDs, pricelessly controlled by XR Backlight Master Drive, deliver a picture full of vibrant colors and detailed shadows, perfect for any room. Experience immersive, expansive sound with integrated sound positioning speakers matching what you hear with what you see on screen.

