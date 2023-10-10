9to5Toys Daily: October 10, 2023 – Apple Watch Ultra 2 $50 off, Beats Studio Pro $180, more

Rikka Altland -
9to5Toys Daily

Listen to a recap of the best deals and news from 9to5Toys each day at noon. 9to5Toys Daily is available on iTunes and Apple Podcasts, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed. New episodes of 9to5Toys Daily are recorded every weekday. Subscribe to our podcast in iTunes/Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they are available.

https://9to5toys.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/5/2023/10/9to5Toys-Daily-101023-11.10-AM.mp3

Host

Rikka Altland 

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

9to5Toys Daily

New episodes of 9to5Toys Daily are recorded every weekday. Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes…

About the Author

Rikka Altland

Rikka Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Sony officially unveils the new PlayStation 5 console w...
ZAGG sitewide sale takes 35% off mophie’s all new...
Sony debuts new wireless INZONE spatial gaming earbuds ...
Fall Prime Day takes up to 30% off Greenworks power too...
Massive Prime TP-Link smart home sale: Matter smart plu...
East Oak’s patio heaters, fire pits, and smokers ...
KeySmart Apple Find My Key Organizer back to $40 all-ti...
ROKFORM iPhone 15 cases see first deals, all-metal MagS...
Load more...
Show More Comments