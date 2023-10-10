Best fall Prime Day internal SSD deals: Samsung 990 $130 low, Gen5 from $168, PS5/Xbox models, more

As part of its Prime Big Deal Days event and after featuring a collection of discounts on both portable SSDs and microSD cards, it’s now time for the internal SSD deals. We are tracking host of big-time price drops on models from Western Digital, Crucial, Samsung, and others to upgrade your PC battlestation, Xbox, or PS5 at a discount. One of the many standouts here is the Samsung 990 PRO 2TB Solid-State Drive with heatsink down at $129.99 shipped. This model still fetches a $200 regular price tag and started the year up to $310. Today’s deal is $70 off, $20 below our previous mention, and the best price we have ever tracked on Amazon. An upgrade to the popular 980 model, it clocks in at a faster up to 7,450MB/s with PCIe 4.0 architecture and the M.2 form-factor just about all modern PC battlestations and PlayStation 5 require. Head below for of the best fall Prime Day internal SSD deals for PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.

Best fall Prime Day internal SSD deals

PlayStation 5 internal SSD deals:

Xbox Series X|S internal Expansion Card deals:

Samsung 990 PRO Heatsink Internal SSD features:

Get random read/write speeds that are 40%/55% faster than 980 PRO; Experience up to 1400K/1550K IOPS, while sequential read/write speeds up to 7,450/6,900 MB/s reach near the max performance of PCIe 4.0. Use less power and get more performance; Enjoy up to 50% improved performance per watt over 980 PRO, plus optimal power efficiency with max PCIe 4.0 performance. Samsung’s own nickel-coated controller delivers effective thermal control; With its slim size, 990 PRO with Heatsink is a perfect fit for PlayStation 5, desktops and laptops that meet the PCI-SIG D8 standard.

