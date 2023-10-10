Best fall Prime Day internal SSD deals: Samsung 990 $130 low, Gen5 from $168, PS5/Xbox models, more

Justin Kahn -
Best PC Gaming DealsSamsungWDPrime Big Deal Days
Now live! From $36
Samsung 990 PRO SSD

As part of its Prime Big Deal Days event and after featuring a collection of discounts on both portable SSDs and microSD cards, it’s now time for the internal SSD deals. We are tracking host of big-time price drops on models from Western Digital, Crucial, Samsung, and others to upgrade your PC battlestation, Xbox, or PS5 at a discount. One of the many standouts here is the Samsung 990 PRO 2TB Solid-State Drive with heatsink down at $129.99 shipped. This model still fetches a $200 regular price tag and started the year up to $310. Today’s deal is $70 off, $20 below our previous mention, and the best price we have ever tracked on Amazon. An upgrade to the popular 980 model, it clocks in at a faster up to 7,450MB/s with PCIe 4.0 architecture and the M.2 form-factor just about all modern PC battlestations and PlayStation 5 require. Head below for of the best fall Prime Day internal SSD deals for PC, PlayStation, and Xbox. 

Best fall Prime Day internal SSD deals

PlayStation 5 internal SSD deals:

Xbox Series X|S internal Expansion Card deals:

Samsung 990 PRO Heatsink Internal SSD features:

Get random read/write speeds that are 40%/55% faster than 980 PRO; Experience up to 1400K/1550K IOPS, while sequential read/write speeds up to 7,450/6,900 MB/s reach near the max performance of PCIe 4.0. Use less power and get more performance; Enjoy up to 50% improved performance per watt over 980 PRO, plus optimal power efficiency with max PCIe 4.0 performance. Samsung’s own nickel-coated controller delivers effective thermal control; With its slim size, 990 PRO with Heatsink is a perfect fit for PlayStation 5, desktops and laptops that meet the PCI-SIG D8 standard. 

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Best PC Gaming Deals

Here you'll find the absolute best sales on gaming laptops, desktops, components, and more down below.

Samsung

WD Prime Big Deal Days

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Keep an eye on the pups/kitties with Petcube and Furbo ...
Here’s an official look at all five of the new LE...
Airthings safeguards your family with up to 44% off its...
Marshall’s textured black Motif ANC wireless earb...
Save $40 on ecobee’s SmartThermostat Premium at n...
Oral-B and Crest fall Prime day deals from $17.50: Elec...
Google’s Pixel Tablet is on sale for only the sec...
Amazon fall Prime Day Fire tablet deals live from $40: ...
Load more...
Show More Comments