Upgrade your NAS with fall Prime Day lows on the popular WD Red drives from $110 ($17/TB)

As part of its Prime Big Deal Days event, Amazon is now offering some relatively rare deals on the popular NAS-ready WD Red internal HDDs. Western Digital’s Red line of drives has long since been our among our favorite options for kitting out a home NAS setup and deals on them don’t come around nearly as often as we would like. The real highlight offer today is delivering a new all-time low on the 14TB WD Red Pro model, dropping it down from the regular $310 to the $239.99 shipped. That’s roughly $17 per TB and the lowest price we have tracked on this model at Amazon. Head below for a closer look at the rest of the WD Red Prime Big Deal Days offers.

WD Red and more NAS storage deals:

If it’s the speedy SSDs you’re after, we have now rounded up all of the best offers on both portable an internal options from Samsung, Crucial, WD and more, many of which are seeing new all-time lows. You’ll find those right here and here with everything else waiting in our fall Prime Day hub.

WD Red Pro NAS Internal HDD features:

Available in capacities ranging from 2 to 22TB(1) with support for NAS systems with up to 24 bays | (1) 1MB = 1 million bytes, 1GB = 1 billion bytes and 1TB = 1 trillion bytes. Actual user capacity may be less depending on operating environment.

Supports up to 300TB/yr workload rate(2) | (2) Workload Rate is defined as the amount of user data transferred to or from the hard drive. Workload Rate is annualized (TB transferred ✕ (8760 / recorded power-on hours)). Workload Rate will vary depending on your hardware and software components and configurations.

Enhanced reliability with 3D Active Balance Plus technology and error recovery controls with NASware technology

Extended drive testing to ensure each drive is tested for extended reliable operation

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!