Rare fall Prime Day deals hit Seagate’s Xbox Series S/X Expansion Cards: 1TB $130, 2TB $230 ($50 off)

As part of its Prime Big Deal Days, Amazon is offering some rare deals on the Seagate Storage Expansion Card for Xbox Series X|S. Alongside the WD_BLACK C50 Expansion Cards that launched back in June, the Seagate options are the only officially licensed way to expand your internal Xbox Series S|X storage capabilities. Its drives, much like the C50, allow you to both store titles and play them directly from the internal storage with as much as 2TB of extra space at the ready depending on which model you go for. Fortunately, the fall Prime Day event is ushering in some rare price drops to allow you to do so starting from $129.99 with as much as $50 in savings attached. Head below for a closer look at the Prime Big Deal Days Seagate Xbox Series X|S Expansion Card deals.

Fall Prime Day Seagate Xbox Series X|S Expansion Card deals:

Amazon’s fall Prime Day sale, or the Prime Big Deal Days as it is officially known, is now in full swing. Delivering some of the best deals of the year across the Apple, Google, and Amazon hardware lineups, you’ll also find solid price drops on portable and internal SSDs of all kinds, microSD cards, smart home upgrades, kitchen gear, 4K TVs, and much more.

Seagate Storage Expansion Card features:

Designed in partnership with Xbox to seamlessly play Xbox Series X|S games from the internal SSD or the expansion card without sacrificing graphics, latency, load times, or framerates. 2TB of storage increases the overall capacity of the Xbox Series X—collect thousands of games across four generations of Xbox without sacrificing performance. The only available expansion card that replicates the Xbox Velocity Architecture —providing faster load times, richer environments, and more immersive gameplay

