Here’s our first look at the upcoming 2,500-piece LEGO Ideas Orient Express Train

One of the final LEGO sets of the year has just been revealed. 9to5Toys can now offer a first look at the upcoming LEGO Ideas Orient Express Train. Slated to launch in November, we now know what to expect from this long-awaited locomotive when it arrives as LEGO set number 21344.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news, and give our LEGO account over on X (Twitter) a follow, as well as our Threads, Mastodon, BlueSky, Instagram, and TikTok. You can, of course, always bookmark our guide right here or sign up for our newsletter. You can also support 9to5Toys by purchasing LEGO from our affiliate links for the LEGO Shop, Amazon, and Zavvi.

Courtesy of LEGO’s own catalog, we’re getting a first look at the upcoming Orient Express Train. The kit will stack up as LEGO set number 21344 and includes 2,540 pieces.

LEGO Ideas builds often times are tweaked from the original model to what ends up on store shelves, and the leak of the Orient Express Train is a great example of that. The model launching this fall is very different than the Ideas campain counterpart, with a more fun take on the locomotive. The original was a lot more modern, while the final version is a bit more old school.

Color scheme is another one of the big changes from converting that original fan-submitted model into the final kit. The original had a green design for the engine, while the back passenager car for the train was in a dark blue. The LEGO designer behind the set seems to have really liked that latter color, and has covered the entire build in it. I personally like the change, as it creates a more cohesive model.

There’s also another change with the set, in that the engine comes with two passenger cars on the back. The original model only had one, and the LEGO Group said, “No, we need more!” Which is only fitting, because the set also includes eight minifigures. So there will be plenty of interior space for them to hang out in.

The LEGO Ideas Orient Express Train will be offically rolling out of the stain on November 1. It’ll stack up to a $299.99 price tag, as we’ve previously reported. The set is complete with a track display stand that makes this a more display-worthy model than some other train kits in the past. But it does need to be said that it will still be compatible with your existing LEGO train setup, although there doesn’t appear to be any motorized functionality.

We can expect an official reveal any day now. The LEGO Group usually likes to save bigger reveals like this for a Tuesday or Thursday, so stay tuned as we wait for all of the high-resolution photos of this very fun looking build.

Today’s leak also means that there is just one more LEGO set due out in 2023. With both the Orient Express and the Piranha Plant having been revealed since our spotlight piece last month on the remaining builds of the year, all fans have to look forward to is the upcoming Avengers Tower.

Are you excited about the upcoming LEGO set 21344? Let us know in the comments below or over in our poll.

See more Will you be hopping on the Orient Express come November 1? — TidBricks (@TidBricks) October 11, 2023

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!