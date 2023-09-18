What to expect from the three final LEGO sets in 2023: Avengers Tower, Orient Express, more

And then there were three. Earlier this month saw the new UCS Venator revealed to mark one of the final kits of 2023, and now we’re turning our attention to what those few final models are. With three exciting kits still on tap, builders can look forward to assembling a massive Avengers Tower, a detailed Orient Express train, and even a buildable Piranha Plant from Mushroom Kingdom.

Over the past few months, we’ve already been looking to what next year has in store for LEGO with some first reports on the 2024 action. But before we can actually ring in the new year and celebrate the reveal of those kits, there’s still a few final creations set to hit store shelves to close out this year – three to be exact.

Not inclusion gift with purchases or any other small freebies and poly bags, there are only three LEGO sets left for the rest of 2023. We’ve been detailing most of this information throughout the year so far, but with the UCS Venator now having been revealed, it seemed like the perfect chance to recap just what’s in store for the final few months of the year.

Avengers Tower 76269

Arriving as one of the year’s largest creations, everything has to kick off with the upcoming LEGO Marvel Avengers Tower. This behemoth of a set is going to clock in as the largest Super Heroes build of the year, and one of the biggest of all-time from the theme when it arrives on November 24.

Slated to be set number 76269, the upcoming Avengers Tower will be the latest brick-built building to arrive themed around the Marvel universe, joining the likes of the Daily Bugle and Sanctum Sanctorum. Dwarfing both of those sets, this upcoming model will include 5,261 pieces and 22 minifigures when it does launch on Black Friday for a fitting $524.99 MSRP.

Earlier this summer we wrote an extensive breakdown of just what’s going to make the cut for the build, which is still up to date with all of the information on the set. It’s worth diving in to get the full scoop if you can’t wait another two months to see the LEGO Avengers Tower officially revealed.

Orient Express 21344

Moving over to the LEGO Ideas catalog, the theme’s final model of the year is actually going to be the first of these final three sets from 2023 to hit shelves. The upcoming LEGO Orient Express will debut with 2,540 pieces when it lands as set number 21344 on November 1 at $299.99.

We previously detailed just about everything there is to know about the LEGO Orient Express when we last checked in with kit number 21344. That report is still worth reading if you’re just catching up with all of the news from the latest LEGO locomotive – though builders won’t have all too much longer to wait.

Piranha Plant 71426

The third and final LEGO set to land for 2023 is going to be from another popular theme. Every year, we’ve seen a new direct to consumer LEGO set from a collaboration with Nintendo hit store shelves, and the latest one isn’t going to be here until November 6.

The upcoming LEGO Piranha Plant 71426 isn’t going to be quite as impressive as previous releases like the 2,000-piece Question Block or 2,800-piece brick-built Bowser, but will assemble an iconic foe of Mario out of 540 pieces. The set is slated to arrive later this fall for $64.99. This happens to also be the kit we know the least about, so stay tuned through the fall, as we’ll likely have far more information to share in the coming month.

