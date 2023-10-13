First deals hit Razer’s PS5/Xbox Series X|S console skins from $33 (Up to 25% off)

Justin Kahn -
25% off From $33
Razer Vinyl Console Skins

After debuting over the summer, we are now tracking the first price drops on the Razer Vinyl Console Skins for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. While not all of the designs are now marked down, you will find a few of the options for the all-digital current-generation PS5 as well as the disc version and the Series X now seeing the very first deals we have tracked since launch starting from $33 shipped. If you’re looking to wrap your console in one of Razer’s premium 3M cast vinyl, the up to 25% in savings on tap here today is as good as it has got thus far. Not only do they add some new vibes, but also some extra protection to keep the console in pristine condition. Razer says they are “thoughtfully designed for simple installation without tools or heat, these Skins are quick and easy to apply while being safe to remove without leftover residue or damage.” Head below for a closer look at the deals. 

Razer Vinyl Console Skin deals:

If you would prefer to take the first party route with your Xbox, Microsoft unveiled the ‘high-tech fabric’ avionics Starfield Xbox Series X skin and more from $45 back in August. All of the details you ned on those are waiting right here. 

And here’s the details on Sony’s brand new PS5 redesign featuring a more compact form-factor and the new attachable disc drive. 

Razer Vinyl Console Skin features:

Go loud and proud or fly below the radar, customize the gear with a Razer Skin that fits different personalities. Made of premium cast vinyl and built to take the hits and keep going—capable of withstanding the hazards of daily use to keep the device looking sharp. Thoughtfully designed for simple installation without tools or heat, these Skins are quick and easy to apply while being safe to remove without leftover residue or damage. eatures textured finishes to provide greater tactility for control or increased smoothness for comfort

Show More Comments