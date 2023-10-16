Bring home Amazon’s refurb Smart Plug today at just $10 Prime shipped (Orig. $25)

Woot is now offering the Amazon Smart Plug for $9.99 in Amazon refurbished condition. Shipping is free for Prime members but you’ll get hit with a $6 delivery fee otherwise. This deal comes by way of its latest Echo and Ring sale event, delivering $15 in savings compared to the regular price tag on a new unit. While we did see the new listing drop to $13 for the fall Prime Day event, today’s deal is coming in at a couple bucks below our previous mention on a refurbished unit for one of the lowest prices we have ever tracked on the “struggle-free, tinker-free, and stress-free” smart plug. It works with “Alexa to add voice control to any outlet” alongside the ability to schedule “lights, fans, and appliances to turn on and off automatically, or control them remotely when you’re away.” Ships with a 90-day Woot warranty. Head below for more details.

You could also opt for the Kasa Smart Plug Ultra Mini in brand new condition with both Alexa and Google Assistant support at the same $10 Prime shipped price tag. But when it comes to smart plugs from brands we trust and are familiar with, it really doesn’t often get much less expensive than that.

If you’re looking to bring some multi-platform smart plugs home, the Siri, Alexa, and Assistant-ready TP-Link Matter smart plugs are still up to 38% off with 2-packs selling for $25 Prime shipped. Then head over to our smart home hub for even more deals including Govee’s just-announced smart Christmas lights and TP-Link’s new Matter HomeKit light switches from $22, just to name a couple.

Amazon Smart Plug features:

Amazon Smart Plug works with Alexa to add voice control to any outlet.

Certified for Humans – Struggle-free, tinker-free, stress-free. No patience needed—it’s actually simple.

Schedule lights, fans, and appliances to turn on and off automatically, or control them remotely when you’re away.

Simple to set up and use—plug in, open the Alexa app, and get started in minutes.

Compact design keeps your second outlet free.

No smart home hub required—set up routines and schedules through the Alexa app.

See tips on saving energy and estimate your light’s consumption with the Alexa energy dashboard

