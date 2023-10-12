TP-Link’s new Matter HomeKit light switches return to Amazon all-time lows from $22

After first launching back in August, Amazon is now bringing back the best prices yet on the Kasa Matter Smart Dimmer Switch down at $25.99 as well as the non-dimmer model down at $21.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $30 and $28 respectively, today’s deals are the second time they have been on sale with up to 21% in savings. This is also matching the lowest price we have tracked since launch. As detailed in our launch coverage, you’re looking at some of the brand’s latest Matter-equipped smart light switches, providing cross-platform compatibility with Apple Home, Alexa, Google Home, and SmartThings as well as offline control. That means you’ll be able to leverage scheduling and timer features alongside voice command support for Siri, Amazon Alexa, or Google Assistant over your built-in lighting. Head below for more.

If you’re smart home is firmly planted in the Google Assistant or Alexa side of things, you can save some cash by side stepping the Matter supported models above. The HS200 Kasa Smart Light Switch currently starts at under $13 Prime shipped on Amazon after you clip the on-page coupon to deliver a similar intelligent experience, just without the Matter support.

With the holidays quickly approaching now, you’ll also want to dive into the details we recently featured on the brand new Nanoleaf HomeKit Christmas lights with Matter support. The Govee Smart Christmas Lights have also arrived much like the Festavia smart holiday lights from the Philips Hue camp. Swing by our smart home hub for more including our first look at the new TP-Link multi-platform HomeKit Matter-certified smart bulbs from $18.

TP-Link Kasa Matter Smart Dimmer Switch features:

Matter unifies your smart home, offering cross-platform compatibility with Apple Home, Alexa, Google Home, and SmartThings. Even offline, devices operate smoothly via LAN control. With the Multi-Admin feature, control your devices from various systems simultaneously. Simplify and streamline your smart home with Matter. Adjusting the light dimming range from 1% to 100% will be a breeze for you, whether you choose to do so by moving your finger up and down, through the app, or via voice commands. Enjoy the hands-free convenience of controlling the lights in your home with your voice via Siri, Amazon Alexa, or Google Assistant. Perfect for times when your hands are full or entering a dark room.

