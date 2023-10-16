Review: Nomad’s new Slim USB-C chargers are a match made in heaven for iPhone 15

Nomad just launched a pair of new USB-C chargers – taking a far more slimmed-down approach than most of what you’ll find elsewhere on the market. I had the chance to put them to the test over a long weekend of travel, which has earned both of the 35W and 65W chargers the title of being my new favorite wall adapters out there.

Hands-on with Nomad’s 35W and 65W Slim USB-C chargers

Last week, Nomad continued to expand its lineup of USB-C chargers. A pair of new options arrived from the company after seeing an even more capable model debut earlier in the year. That 130W model was hardly something that could live in your everyday carry unless you’re rocking a full backpack-based setup, which is where the new 35W and 65W Slim adapters come into play.

I’ve been using both of the new chargers since they showed up on my doorstep ahead of the weekend, which happened to be perfect timing. I was able to take them with me on a trip over the weekend that proved just how valuable the compact builds were.

Even though we’ve been seeing USB-C wall chargers get more and more compact over the years, most of them still have the same design that juts right out of the wall. Some of the smallest options out there achieve that miniature build by lacking foldable prongs, which makes them even less convenient to throw in a bag – especially something that’s going to be sharing space with your iPhone and other gear that could get scratched.

Nomad has solved this with builds that are right around the thickness of a deck of playing cards. The new 35W and 65W Slim USB-C chargers really have everything you could want from a design meant to go anywhere. The folding AC prongs pop out of the side and allow the adapters to lay flat against the wall when plugged in. The smaller capacity model backs that design with a single USB-C port, while the latter version steps up to a dual-port system.

Each one also comes with a very premium exterior that blows every other model on the market out of the model. The same ProCharge Power philosophy that made the cut on the 130W model from earlier in the year is also being packed into Nomad’s latest. This helps dynamically change the output based on what’s plugged into the accessory – only for the dual-port model, though.

Just as you’d expect from a pair of accessories that check all of the boxes, you’re going to have to pay a pretty penny to bring these zero-compromise builds to your everyday carry. The Nomad 35W Slim Charger now sells for $35, while the higher-end 65W model keeps up the fitting pricing scheme with a $65 MSRP. They’re both now available for purchase.

9to5Toys’ Take

Often times when I talk about travel gear, it’s all about the portable power banks and cables that I end up adoring. Even with as slim as some of the wall adapters out there have been getting, they’re not really something that makes the cut for my everyday carry. Even with some of the larger purses and crossbodies I use, keeping a blocky charger on hand is just not the move.

But now Nomad is stepping in with a pair of travel- and EDC-ready options. I know I am a bit in the minority for not relying on a backpack as a stable of my everyday carry work setup, but these new releases from Nomad really feel like they were designed for setups that break the mold like mine. Whether I just grab my purse and MacBook as I head out the door to work at a coffee shop or just want to pack extremely light on a weekend trip, these are ready to always have on me.

And that kind of use case is always going to be worth the cash – especially when you’re getting the kind of premium build Nomad is known to deliver.

In the past, Anker’s USB-C chargers have been my go-to for compact solutions to just throw in a bag while traveling. And as far as affordable recommendations go, they’ll likely remain a top pick. But if you want something a bit higher-end and even more flexible for your slim portable charging setup, there’s no beating Nomad’s Slim USB-C chargers. Both models have their place, but the 65W model really is the perfect option in my book. If you’re, first and foremost, looking for a new iPhone 15 companion, then the 35W is going to do the trick.

