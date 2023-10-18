mophie debuts new snap+ juice pack mini MagSafe power bank with built-in stand

mophie is now launching its latest iPhone 15 accesory. The new snap+ juice pack mini with stand features a 5,000mAh internal battery can can top off your smartphone with a MagSafe-ready design that’s more compact than the company’s previous releases.

The new mophie snap+ juice pack mini with stand arrives to power up your iPhone 15 away from home. It’ll work with any of Apple’s MagSafe-enabled smartphones, thanks to a magnetic design that snaps onto the back of your device. On the inside is a 5,000mAh battery that offers an extra full charge to your smartphone. There’s a standard 7.5W wireless pad inside, too, which is what we’ve come to expect from these MagSafe power banks – even the official Apple one.

Where things start getting interesting with the snap+ juice pack is with the built-in stand. The add-on ensures that the power bank can prop up your handset while it charges, and even pairs that with a USB-C port on the side so you can refuel the internal battery at the same time; which, speaking of, you’ll be able to use that USB-C port to charge another gadget with 12W, while it can accept 20W inputs for refueling the power bank.

mophie has previously released other portable chargers with built-in kickstands quite like the new snap+ juice pack mini. Where this new release does stand out is with its size. It’s a far more compact release compared to some previous entries in the lineup, like the standard snap+ powerstation stand that entered with a far larger build.

The new mophie snap+ juice pack mini with stand is now available for pre-order from ZAGG. It’ll be shipping in the near future, though no exact date is given just yet. Pricing is however locked in ahead of time, with a $59.95 MSRP.

Today’s reveal joins another one of the new releases from mophie that is up for pre-order. Bringing the MagSafe charging tech to a more nightstand- or desk-worthy package, the 3-in-1 magnetic stand has a nifty telescoping design that lets you convert it to a much taller package for taking video calls – all with full 15W MagSafe tech at the center of the package.

