Twelve South’s BookBook iPhone 13 series leather cases down to $40 (Reg. $70)

Twelve South’s official Amazon storefront is now discounting its lineup of leather BookBook iPhone 13 series cases. Each one drops down to $39.99 shipped as one of the first discounts of the year. It’s $30 off the usual $70 price tag and marking a new all-time low. We last saw these on sale as part of a 12% off sale at Twelve South, with today’s offer clocking in at an extra 30% off. We previously went hands-on with these BookBook cases in a review, and further break down what to expect below the fold.

With three different versions available for the iPhone 13 series you’re looking at Twelve South’s signature full-grain leather build that not only protects your smartphone, but also adds some unique stylings, too. The built-in wallet folio complements the design, with a removable exterior that magnetically snaps to the back of the rugged bumper cover. It has full MagSafe support, as well as

Just don’t forget if you’re looking to bring those same stylings to your new iPhone 15, Twelve South just refreshed the lineup with covers for Apple’s latest. You’re getting the same leather design, just tweaked for the new smartphones.

Twelve South iPhone 13 BookBook case features:

BookBook for iPhone streamlines your everyday carry by combining a wallet and iPhone case into a little luxurious leather book. There’s room for your ID, bank cards, and cash. Your iPhone is securely and safely held in a MagSafe-compatible leather shell so you can easily separate your wallet and phone for charging, to use with your favorite MagSafe accessories or times when you only need your iPhone. It’s like getting two cases in one. Read on for more of the story.

