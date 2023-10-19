The ‘one-of-a-kind’ Seagate 7,300MB/s Lightsaber SSD back at Amazon lows from $135

Amazon is now offering the 1TB Seagate Lightsaber Collection Special Edition FireCuda Solid-State Drive down at $134.99 shipped. Regularly $160 and currently selling for $161 at Newegg, this is the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal marks a return to the Amazon all-time low and arrives as a match of our previous mention. You’ll find the 2TB model marked down to $199.99 shipped, also delivering a match for the Amazon low at $35 under the regular $235 price tag. An interesting option for Star Wars fans with a see-through PC case, you’ll find a PCIe Gen4 ×4 NVMe M.2 drive here with Lightsaber-style lighting and 7,300MB/s speeds. Whether you want to fight back against the Dark Side or join it, this customizable RGB LED lighting-equipped drive features a “one-of-a-kind design” that “lets you swap out which faceplate fits your collection at any moment” as well. More details below.

If you’re not excited by the Star Wars treatment above, it might be worth skipping the slight premium you’re paying for the Lightsaber vibes and go with something like the Samsung 990 PRO instead. This heatsink-equipped internal solution delivers even faster speeds at up to 7,450MB/s and starts at $90 shipped for the 1TB option.

For something even more budget-friendly, check out the ongoing deal we are tracking on the 2023 model Crucial Gen4 6,600MB/s heatsink SSD. This one delivers more than respectable speeds and an integrated heatsink for $59 shipped right now, coming within a few bucks of the best we have ever tracked. All of the details are right here.

Seagate Lightsaber Collection Special Edition FireCuda SSD features:

Features three officially licensed and iconic lightsaber designs—Obi-Wan Kenobi, Darth Vader, and Luke Skywalker. A one-of-kind design lets you swap out which faceplate fits your collection at any moment. Customizable RGB LED lighting brings a galaxy of atmosphere to your drive. Designed by EKWB, the custom-built heatsink helps minimize thermal throttling and maintain peak performance for longer periods of time. Enjoy peace of mind with our industry leading 5-year warranty and 3-year Rescue Data Recovery Services.

