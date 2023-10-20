Spigen’s 2023 GaN III 45W Dual USB-C Chargers now 25% off at $33.50, more from $26

The official Spigen Amazon storefront is now offering some notable deals on a range of its GaN USB-C wall chargers to go along with your new iPhone 15 (or just about anything else that needs a charge). First up, we have the brand’s 2023 model GaN III 45W Dual USB-C Wall Charger at $33.74 shipped in all colorways. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon where applicable. Regularly $45, this is a straight up 25% price drop and the lowest we can find. Today’s deals also matches the lowest we have tracked on this model since they launched on Amazon this past summer. As the name suggests, you’re looking at GaN III tech allowing Spigen to pack in 45W of juice into these compact Power Delivery chargers, complete with a pair USB-C ports to power two devices at once – one 20W and one 25W port. This model also includes foldable prongs that make it easier to throw in your away kit too. Head below for more deals on Spigen GaN chargers.

More Spigen GaN charger deals:

And even more colorful option to upgrade your wall charger is with Anker’s 30W Nano 3 models. Some of our favorite options out there, they are currently on sale at $16 Prime shipped with all of the details you need on this offer before they jump back up in price waiting in our previous deal coverage.

Spigen GaN III 45W Dual USB-C Wall Charger features:

Charge two devices at Once: With a single USB-C port, it delivers up to 45W PD and 45W PPS Super Fast Charging 2.0. While dual charging, it supports a total of 45W output, including 25W and 20W output for your devices.

Power Quality Technology: By minimizing Ripple Noise, Spigen ArcStation GaN 452 provides a stable maximum current.

Advanced GaN Tech : Unlike Silicon Chipset, GaN Chipset allows the ArcStation to be smaller than the genuine charger. Also, allows the charger to operate with higher.

Reducing damage to your devices : Unlike other fast charging products, with GaN(Gallium Nitride) Chip embedded and IntelligentSafety Technology, it ensures the safety of our users and their devices by managing 15 points safety standard and reducing heat dissipation.

