Elevate your fall wardrobe with TravisMathew’s new legacy denim, more

Now that’s it’s officially fall and the weather is starting to change, it’s the perfect opportunity to refresh your wardrobe. TravisMathew, which is a lifestyle and activewear brand, has a new Legacy Denim that are the perfect jeans for any fall setting. They also have new outerwear, loungewear, and more that you can score by heading below. TravisMathew is a fan-favorite across the country, including celebrity Chris Pratt, who has stated that they’re his favorite You will also want to check out our latest guide to lululemon’s new Wundermost body collection.

TravisMathew Legacy Jeans

Whether you’re heading into the office, walking around the town, or lounging at home watching your favorite football team, the new Legacy Denim offers the ideal blend of style and comfort. These jeans were designed to offer a precise fit of a dress pant with incredible lightness. They’re crafted with a stretch denim fabric and have a flexible waistband to promote all day comfort. They also have five pockets to store all of your essentials, and you can choose from six highly versatile and on-trend color options. This style is priced at $170 and was made to last for years to come. With over 500 positive reviews from TravisMathew customers, they’re rated 4.8/5 stars.

New outerwear for fall

Brave the cold in style with warm layering options from TravisMathew. A standout is the Climate Drop Jacket that also comes in a vest option as well. This jacket is available in sizing starting at small to 3-XL and has a versatile grey coloring. It has a polyfill filling for added warmth, a mock neck collar to keep the chill out, and features cloud flannel plaid fabrication as the interior lining for an extra bit of softness. Plus, this style has a logo on the chest for a fashionable touch.

Another highlight is the Cloud Quarter-Zip 2.0 Pullover that was designed to feel highly soft. It’s available in six color options, and the fleece material helps to keep you warm in cool weather. You can dress this up or down seamlessly with jeans, joggers, or khakis, and it layers nicely under vests or jackets as well.

