Samsung’s new 2,000MB/s 4TB T9 portable SSD now $190 off at $250 all-time low, more

Joining the ongoing deal on the 2TB model, we are now tracking the very first price drop on the new high-capacity 4TB Samsung T9 Portable Solid-State Drive. Regularly $440 and currently on sale for $400 directly from Samsung, a new on-page coupon Amazon is knocking it down to $249.99 shipped. This is $190 off the MSRP, the very first price drop, and a subsequent Amazon all-time low. Yes, this is a pricey endeavor for sure. But for professionals leveraging USB 3.2 2×2 ports, this is indeed the latest flagship Samsung model with a carbon fiber-style sheath reaching speeds up to 2,000MB/s that will run laps around the Samsung T7 Shield. If you don’t have the high end ports, today’s $200 sale price on the T7 Shield 1,050MB/s model might be a better bet. Check out our hands-on review and head below for more details.

Again if you have a high-end content creator rig or something along those lines, you could save some cash with the 2TB Samsung T9 right now as well. But while the T9 will outrun the T7 models on any old Mac in my tests, if you can deal with slightly slower transfer speeds something like the T7 Shield will be a smarter buy. The 1TB model is starting at $80 shipped on Amazon, or $170 less than today’s featured offer up top.

For something on the gaming side of things, the WD_BLACK’s 2,000MB/s P40 Game Drive SSD is now back down at fall Prime Day pricing. Complete with some of the better RGB halo-style lighting action we have tested out, you can land one starting from $65 shipped at the moment and here’s our hands-on review.

Samsung T9 Portable SSD features:

Race through projects with our fastest SSD for creators; Load, edit and transfer with sustained read and write speeds of up to 2,000MB/s; The T9 Portable SSD performs at high speeds even during longer processes. When you’re elbow-deep in a passion project, the T9 Portable SSD stays cool; Its advanced thermal solution withstands and controls heat to keep the SSD at ideal temperatures—even in heavy use. From concept to completion – the T9 Portable SSD gives you the longevity to last through heavy use and multiple devices; so you only have to keep track of this one stable and convenient drive that dares to go the distance.

