Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM 3 portable Bluetooth speaker now down to $60 (Reg. $100)

Amazon is now offering a new all-time low on the Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM 3. This portable Bluetooth speaker now sells for $59.99 shipped after you’ve clipped the on-page coupon. That’s $40 off the usual $100 price tag, and marking the best we have ever been. Today’s new all-time low can thank the combined coupon savings with an existing cash discount that means this offer even beats our previous mention from August by an extra $10. Detailing everything that’s new this time around, our hands-on review offers a better idea of what to expect.

Arriving with a handheld form-factor that’s backed by IP67 water-resistance for serenading you in the shower and more, the speaker can also float in water and packs the brand’s usual fabric-wrapped design. That build is now made of recycled materials, and arrives with improved battery compared to the previous-generation model with 14 hours of playback on a single charge rounding out the package around a 360-degree internal speaker system and stereo support.

To go alongside the compact WONDERBOOM, there is a new speaker in town that looks to offer an improved listening experience. Ultimate Ears’ new EPICBOOM was just revealed earlier this fall, and debuts with some nifty new adaptive EQ tech and a smaller, yet still waterproof housing. The $350 price tag is going to mean that you’re stepping up from the $60 all-time low featured above, but anyone who wants a more capable speaker will be right at home with much of the same design.

Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM 3 features:

ULTIMATE EARS WONDERBOOM 3 Ultra portable Bluetooth speaker with a surprisingly bigger 360-degree stereo sound that’s crisp, bassy, and ready to go with 14 hours of boom — anywhere you go. WONDERBOOM 3 is your ultimate companion whether you’re at the tailgate, a pool party, at home, or even in the shower. Bigger, longer, more sustainable. Bigger 360 sound. 14 hours of boom. Waterproof, dustproof and floatable. Double up for stereo sound. Durable, portable, with range.

