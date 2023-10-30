Today’s best game deals: Pikmin 1 + 2 $42.50, The Last of Us Part I $46, much more

Amazon is now offering its first notable price drop on the new Pikmin 1 + 2 Nintendo Switch release at $42.76 shipped. Regularly $50, we have seen a couple very light drops since release, but today’s offer marks a new Amazon all-time low. This one debuted for the first time back during the big summer Nintendo showcase just before the release of the new Pikmin 4 (here’s our hands-on review of that) to get folks ready for the new release and to bring some classic Pikmin action to Switch. This package contains the first two Pikmin games for Nintendo Switch – “meet the Pikmin and use their miniature might to collect your ship pieces and return home.” Both of the titles support optional motion controls, allowing gamers to switch between Olimar and Louie while treasure hunting in Pikmin 2. “Captain Olimar and a capable cast of red, blue, and yellow Pikmin on a dire mission across a larger-than-life planet. Olimar must guide his loveably-leafy companions through obstacles, in battle, and when collecting his missing ship parts” Head below for more console game deals.
Nintendo Switch game deals:
- Super Mario Maker 2 on Nintendo Switch $40 (Reg. $60)
- Owlboy eShop $7.50 (Reg. $25)
- Cult of the Lamb eShop $15 (Reg. $25)
- Hades eShop $12.50 (Reg. $25)
- Moonlighter eShop $2.50 (Reg. $25)
- Super Meat Boy Forever eShop $2 (Reg. $20)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga eShop $20 (Reg. $60)
- Among Us eShop $3 (Reg. $5)
- Yoshi’s Crafted World $40 (Reg. $60)
- SEGA Genesis Classics eShop $7.50 (Reg. $30)
- Untitled Goose Game eShop $10 (Reg. $20)
- Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe $41 (Reg. $60)
- Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD $30 (Reg. $60)
- Mario Strikers: Battle League at $30 (Reg. $60)
- Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes $15 (Reg. $30+)
- WarioWare Get It Together at $25 (Reg. $50)
- Super Mario RPG $49 (Reg. $60)
- Tomb Raider I-III Remastered Starring Lara Croft $27 (Reg. $30)
- SOUTH PARK: SNOW DAY! pre-order $30
- Red Dead Redemption Switch pre-order $50
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection pre-order $60
PlayStation and Xbox:
- The Last of Us Part I $46 (Reg. $70)
- Hollow Knight Voidheart Edition PSN $7.50 (Reg. $15)
- Bastion PSN $3 (Reg. $15)
- Mortal Kombat 1 $59 (Reg. $70)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection $15 (Reg. $30)
- Franchise Hits Xbox Sale up to 85% off
- Stray PS5 $30 (Reg. $40)
- Octopath Traveler 2 PS4 $15 (Reg. $40+)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales $40 (Reg. $50)
- Sonic Frontiers $30 (Reg. $60)
- Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion from $25 (Reg. $50)
- BioShock: The Collection Xbox $10 (Reg. $50)
- SEGA Genesis Classics Xbox $6 (Reg. $30)
- Diablo IV $52.50 (Reg. $70)
- Resident Evil 4 Remake $40 (Reg. $60)
- Journey Collector’s Edition PSN $15 (Reg. $25)
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection PS5 pre-order $60
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Xbox pre-order $60
- Mario Vs. Donkey Kong $50
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder $60
- Super Mario RPG $60
- Sonic Superstars $60
- Detective Pikachu Returns $50
- Pikmin 1 + 2 $50
- WarioWare: Move It! $50
- Persona 5 Tactica $50
- Or digital copies two for $100 for Switch Online members
