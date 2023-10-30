Today’s best game deals: Pikmin 1 + 2 $42.50, The Last of Us Part I $46, much more

Amazon is now offering its first notable price drop on the new Pikmin 1 + 2 Nintendo Switch release at $42.76 shipped. Regularly $50, we have seen a couple very light drops since release, but today’s offer marks a new Amazon all-time low. This one debuted for the first time back during the big summer Nintendo showcase just before the release of the new Pikmin 4 (here’s our hands-on review of that) to get folks ready for the new release and to bring some classic Pikmin action to Switch. This package contains the first two Pikmin games for Nintendo Switch – “meet the Pikmin and use their miniature might to collect your ship pieces and return home.” Both of the titles support optional motion controls, allowing gamers to switch between Olimar and Louie while treasure hunting in Pikmin 2. “Captain Olimar and a capable cast of red, blue, and yellow Pikmin on a dire mission across a larger-than-life planet. Olimar must guide his loveably-leafy companions through obstacles, in battle, and when collecting his missing ship parts” Head below for more console game deals.

Nintendo Switch game deals:

***Watch the latest Nintendo Direct: Mario, Princess Peach, more

***New Mario Red Switch OLED console up for pre-order!

PlayStation and Xbox:

*** The new PS5 Slim release date might have just leaked online

***Sony unveils official Spider-Man 2 launch trailer

***Watch the latest State of Play showcase

New Nintendo Switch game deal pre-orders now live

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!