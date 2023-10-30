Today’s best game deals: Pikmin 1 + 2 $42.50, The Last of Us Part I $46, much more

Justin Kahn -
AmazonApps Gamesnintendo
Reg. $50 $42.50
Pikmin 1 + 2 - Nintendo Switch

Amazon is now offering its first notable price drop on the new Pikmin 1 + 2 Nintendo Switch release at $42.76 shipped. Regularly $50, we have seen a couple very light drops since release, but today’s offer marks a new Amazon all-time low. This one debuted for the first time back during the big summer Nintendo showcase just before the release of the new Pikmin 4 (here’s our hands-on review of that) to get folks ready for the new release and to bring some classic Pikmin action to Switch. This package contains the first two Pikmin games for Nintendo Switch – “meet the Pikmin and use their miniature might to collect your ship pieces and return home.” Both of the titles support optional motion controls, allowing gamers to switch between Olimar and Louie while treasure hunting in Pikmin 2. “Captain Olimar and a capable cast of red, blue, and yellow Pikmin on a dire mission across a larger-than-life planet. Olimar must guide his loveably-leafy companions through obstacles, in battle, and when collecting his missing ship parts” Head below for more console game deals.

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

