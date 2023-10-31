Native Union’s new plant-based leather Apple Watch bands match its iPhone 15 cases perfectly

Native Union’s new plant-based leather Apple Watch bands are now available for purchase at Amazon. The brand unleashed its new MagSafe wallet and iPhone 15 cases shortly after the new handsets debuted in September made from the same materials as the new bands, and now the new matching straps have arrived in full force. Now live on Amazon in black and the brand’s distinct Kraft and Slate Green treatments, you can head below for a closer look and more details.

Native Union’s new plant-based leather Apple Watch bands

There’s just something about Native Union’s design touch. The iPhone 15 cases, MagSafe wallets, and now the new Re Classic plant-based leather Apple Watch bands standout amongst the loads of options out there with attractive detailing, the brand’s cross-hatching texture, and its subtle embossed diagonal logo.

The Native Union plant-based leather Apple Watch bands are made from a material known as Yatay that makes for a “durable and stain-resistant” alternative to animal-based leathers. The made in Italy leather-like textile is the same thing we find on its new iPhone 15 cases and MagSafe wallet and comes backed by a soft liner to comfortably rest against your wrist.

Another interesting design touch here is the integrated lugs. This means the metal connectors that attach the strap to your Apple Watch are sort of covered with the Yatay treatment, leaving a seamless look that will “match any and all Apple Watch colors or models for a beautiful extension of your wearable device.”

Features at a glance:

Compatible with Series 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, Apple Watch SE & SE 2

Timeless style for your Apple Watch. Add an elevated touch to your tech with a smooth and cross-grained textured design.

Fully wrapped, integrated lugs match any and all Apple Watch colors or models for a beautiful extension of your wearable device.

Crafted with Yatay by Coronet, a durable & stain-resistant plant-based leather alternative made in Italy

Features a soft lined backing for easy & comfortable extended wear.

The new Native Union plant-based leather Apple Watch band are available for all Apple Watch sizes at $59.99 shipped. And be sure to scope out the matching MagSafe wallet and our launch coverage of its Re Classic iPhone 15 cases, too.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!