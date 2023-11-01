New PS5 Slim reportedly launches Nov. 10 with FREE copy of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III

Sony recently debuted the new PlayStation 5 slim at the beginning of last month with one crucial bit of information purposely omitted, the release date. But now, new reports originating from Call of Duty news outlets suggest it will be available on November 10 as part of a new Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III bundle. Head below for more details.

New PS5 Slim reportedly launches on November 10 with FREE COD: MW3

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III is scheduled to launch on November 10, 2023 at $70, and it looks like it will be getting the bundle treatment with Sony’s latest iteration of the PlayStation 5.

Call of Duty news site, CharlieIntel, has secured ads for said bundle (seen below) which will come in the form of the PlayStation 5 Slim Disc Edition – Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III package. It will cost $499.99 and will launch on November 10, according to these ads.

Per new Call of Duty ads, the PlayStation 5 Slim Disc Edition – Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III console bundle will be $499. This is basically a new PS5 Slim with MW3 for free, since the PS5 Slim is $499 on its own. Available November 10.

While rumors have pointed at an upcoming Spider-Man 2 PS5 Slim bundle at $560, this will not be the case with COD: MW3 if these reports ring true. This new information points at the new bundle packaging Sony’s new flagship version of the PS5 with what is essentially a free copy of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III.

Otherwise, pricing on the new PS5 breaks down as follows and you can get a closer look at the specs right here.

U.S. PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive – 499.99 USD PS5 Digital Edition – 449.99 USD

Europe PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive – 549.99 EUR PS5 Digital Edition – 449.99 EUR

U.K. PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive – 479.99 GBP PS5 Digital Edition – 389.99 GBP

Japan PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive – 66,980 JPY (includes tax) PS5 Digital Edition – 59,980 JPY (includes tax)



