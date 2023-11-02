Samsung’s EVO Plus 256GB microSD card just hit the $17 Amazon all-time low, more from $15

Joining a host of deals on the faster and more pricey models below, Amazon is now offering the Samsung 256GB EVO Plus microSDXC Memory Card for $16.99 shipped. This one originally launched at $50 shortly before our hands-on review went live, but these days it fetches closer to $20. And with today’s drop, we are tracking a new all-time low at a couple bucks under the best price ever on the 128GB 200MB/s PRO Ultimate microSD card. While the EVO Plus might be a slower option at 130MB/s, it is still a capable solution for more casual users not looking to spend all that much on a V30 4K video-ready card with modern A2 app loading action. It also delivers Samsung’s 6-proof protection against water, temperature, X-ray, magnets, drops, and wearout, all backed by a 10-year warranty. Get a closer look right here and head below for more deals.

For something even more affordable than that, scope out the lighter capacity model EVO Plus cards that are currently starting at just $10 Prime shipped. They deliver the same specs as those detailed above and come in at prices under the deals you’ll find below on the faster options.

For folks that are looking to land the latest and greatest, you’ll want to swing by our previous deal post featuring the brand’s faster PRO Plus and PRO Ultimate models. After going hands-on with both options, we can confidently say Samsung’s latest options are notable workhorse memory cards ready for a range of different applications and we are currently tracking deals on both of them starting from $15 Prime shipped.

Samsung 256GB EVO Plus microSDXC features:

Enhanced speed + compatibility = dependable performance; EVO Plus + Adapter lets you load games to your console, or download more apps on your tablet; Top-notch speed makes transfers seamless and reliable

Even with huge files, EVO Plus is incredibly quick with superfast U3, Class 10 rated transfer speeds of up to 130MB/s; Big apps load and run smoothly, while 4K video remains sharp with A2, V30, and UHS-I Interface

Find your perfect fit from 64GB, 128GB, 256GB and 512GB; With so many sizes select the perfect capacity for all your memories

The EVO Plus takes on life’s adventures with water, temperature, X-ray, magnet, drop, and wearout protection; Your experiences are irreplaceable and deserves reliable storage, backed by a 10-year limited warranty

