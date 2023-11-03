Samsung’s flagship 512GB 200MB/s PRO Ultimate microSD returns to $45 Amazon low

Amazon is now offering the new 512GB Samsung PRO Ultimate microSD card for $44.99 shipped. This model first debuted back in late August as the latest and most powerful in the brand’s lineup of popular microSD cards. Regularly $60, this is 31% off the going rate and marking a return to the Amazon all-time low pricing. Alongside deals on the lighter capacity models below, the PRO Ultimate cards clock in at up to 200MB/s and make for a speedy option for everything from camera and drone setups to gaming consoles, tablets, and select Android handsets. Samsung’s protection against the elements, extreme temperature, drops, and more is in place here as well, and you can take a deeper dive as part of our hands-on review right here. Head below for more.

If the half TB option above is overkill for your needs, there’s plenty of cash to be saved with the ongoing Amazon all-time low running on the 128GB variant. This one launched at $21 and is now sitting at the $15 Prime shipped Amazon all-time low. The same specs and features are included on this option, just with less storage space.

For something even less pricey than that, drop down to the brand’s 130MB/s EVO Plus lineup that is now starting at $10 Prime shipped. We also happen to still be tracking a new Amazon all-time low on the 256GB model at $17. All of the details you need on this deal are right here with our hands-on review expanding upon the user experience even further.

Samsung PRO Ultimate microSD features:

Spend more time creating and less time saving with read and write speeds up to 200/130 MB/s.

Whether you’re using a smartphone or a gaming console, count on the PRO Ultimate microSD for compatibility.

With 10-year limited warranty, PRO Ultimate MicroSD is tough enough to take on anything with protection from water5 to extreme temps6.

Pile in the files and expand your portfolio with a wide range of storage options from 128GB to 512GB.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!