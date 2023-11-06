Amazon Black Friday 2023 deals go live early starting on November 17

Amazon today is officially announcing what’s to come from its annual Black Friday sales event as we inch closer to the 2023 shopping event. On top of just kicking off the action earlier than previous years, Amazon will be upping the ante on the savings this year with a more frequent rollout of deals while also announcing a themed Thanksgiving Day Football game.

Joining all of the other brands who have given shoppers an early idea of what to expect from the Black Friday 2023 action, Amazon is here today is clue shoppers into what it has in store. The big reveal is that Amazon will be starting the savings a tad earlier than before, with the first batch of true Black Friday offers going live on November 17. You can of course already shop some early deals over on this landing page, but the better offers will be officially launching in just 11 days.

Now starting on Friday instead of the following Monday which we’ve been accustomed to over the years, there’s an added weekend of savings. There will be a more action-packed 48-hour sale as we usually expect for Thanksgiving 2023 and then Black Friday proper, with deals refreshing every five minutes. Last year, we saw Amazon commit to bringing out new deals over half hour, so the retailer is looking to up the pace as other storefronts from Best Buy and Target look to get even more competitive.

In usual Amazon fashion, the Black Friday action will be going live on the usual Gold Box landing page that we’ve come to expect. Most of the savings will be launching at 3 a.m. EST each night in the sale, dropping a collection of new sales to shop through the two-day event.We’ll of course be on the lookout for these and sharing across the site, as well as our socials.

Amazon’s Black Friday deals:

Save up to 70% on select Amazon devices and bundles including Echo Pop with free smart bulb bundles, Ring Video Doorbell with Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen) bundles, eero Pro 6E mesh Wi-Fi Systems, and Luna Gaming Controllers; and up to 50% on select new devices including Fire TV Stick 4K, Fire HD 10 Kids and Kids Pro tablets, Echo Pop Kids Marvel’s Avengers, and Blink Outdoor 4 (4th Gen)

Save up to 50% on select IT Cosmetics skincare and makeup

Save up to 44% on select Ninja kitchen appliances

Save up to 33% on select Le Creuset Dutch ovens and cookware

Save up to 30% on select Barbie dolls and playsets, and on select LEGO sets and building toys from Magna-Tiles

Extra savings go live on Cyber Monday

Save up to 46% on select Instant Pot kitchen appliances

Save up to 30% on select Nespresso coffee machines

Save up to 30% on select Fisher-Price toys

Save up to 30% on select Amazon Exclusive La Roche-Posay skincare bundles, on select Anastasia Beverly Hills products, on select Living Proof products, on select Burt’s Bees skincare and gifts, and on select OPI nail treatments and colors

Save up to 25% on select Lemme by Kourtney Kardashian Barker products

One of the more fun thinks that Amazon is will be doing for Black Friday this year is holding its first ever Black Friday Football game. The retailer has been hosting Thursday Night Football this year on Prime Video, and this year will be bringing some extra theming into the mix as the New York Jets take on the Miami Dolphins. The game coverage will begin at 1:30 P.M. EST and will tie in with all of the company’s holiday shopping action.

We’re expecting to see plenty of additional early Black Friday news roll in throughout the coming weeks as retailers gear up for what’s certain to be a November to remember. Just like how Amazon is setting the pace with an early sales event, we expect to see the same from Walmart and other retailers through November and beyond.

