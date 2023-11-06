Apple’s latest 24-inch M1 iMacs see refurb deals from $900 today ($599 or more off)

While the new M3 iMac models have been unveiled (here’s the differences between the M1 models on sale here today and the new M3 variants), Woot has kicked off a notable refurbished sale to offer up folks some solid deals on previous configurations. One standout here is the Apple 24-inch M1 iMac with the 8-core CPU/GPU and 256GB of storage down at $899.99 Prime shipped. Down from the usual $1,499 price tag, this is $599 off to match our previous mention. This is $30 under the deal before that and the lowest price we can find. There’s a solid 1-year warranty included here on both the entry-level and elevated models alongside some color options. Head below for more.

The 24-inch iMac model featured here today delivers the integrated M1 processor and Apple’s sleek all-in-one desktop design centered around a 4K Retina display with True Tone. You’ll also find a 1080p FaceTime camera alongside at least 256GB of on-board storage, at least 8GB of RAM, and six speakers ready to support Spatial Audio playback. A pair of Thunderbolt ports are joined by two USB-C connections, Wi-Fi 6, and more.

Elsewhere in Apple deals, this morning also ushered in a rare price drop on the colorful HomePod mini smart speakers. Now at some of the best deals of the year on new condition units, pricing starts from $79 on all colors, down from the regular $99, and you can scope out the details right here.

Then swing by the wider Woot iMac sale right here for additional discounts on elevated models before you head over to our Apple deal hub for even more offers including some of the lowest prices we have ever tracked on on the now discontinued leather Apple AirTag Loops.

Apple 24-inch M1 iMac features:

Immersive 24-inch 4.5K Retina display with P3 wide color gamut and 500 nits of brightness

Apple M1 chip delivers powerful performance with 8-core CPU and 8-core GPU

Strikingly thin 11.5 mm design in vibrant colors

1080p FaceTime HD camera with M1 ISP for amazing video quality

Studio-quality three-mic array for crystal clear calls and voice recordings

Check the specs tab for additional details

