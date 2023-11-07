Belkin’s recently-released 15W BoostCharge Pro 2-in-1 MagSafe charger falls to new $63 low

Amazon is now offering the Belkin BoostCharge Pro 2-in-1 MagSafe Pad for $63.60 shipped. It normally sells for $80, and is now going on sale for one of the first times. This 20% price cut also happens to be a new all-time low at $7 below previous discounts. Belkin’s recent 2-in-1 MagSafe charger is a bit more streamlined of an addition to your nightstand, featuring a flat design that lets you top off an iPhone 15 right next to AirPods Pro 2. There’s full 15W MagSafe on the left pad, and then a 5W Qi charger on the right hand side. Our launch coverage fully breaks it down, too.

If Apple Watch charging is a must, and fast charging at that, then the 3-in-1 Belkin MagSafe Pad is worth a look while it’s on sale for $131.15 at Amazon. This is down from $150 and marking one of the first discounts in months. This charger has much of the same design cues as its 2-in-1 counterpart above, but throws an Apple Watch fast charger in for good measure. That might not be worth paying twice the cost as the featured discount, but it’s another option for streamlining your charging setup.

For the latest from Belkin, there’s also the new 15W 2-in-1 BoostCharge Pro MagSafe stand. This was just revealed last month and debuts with an even more elegant design than either of the charging pads above. It of course has full support for the 15W MagSafe spec, but also packs Apple Watch fast charging into its svelte design.

Belkin BoostCharge Pro 2-in-1 charger features:

Get up to 33% faster charging for the iPhone 14, iPhone 13, and iPhone 12 series up to 15W with MagSafe — even with the case on. Plus, the 5W Qi pad lets you charge Airpods or another device at the same time. A slim, lightweight design with included 5ft USB-C to USB-C cable makes this the perfect charger for your travels. Slipping easily into your bag or carry-on, the USB-C charger can plug directly into your MacBook or other charging station.

