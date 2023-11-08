Land a deep off-season deal on Ninja’s Woodfire air fryer grill at $190 (Refurb, Orig. $370)

Joining the rest of our ongoing Ninja offers below, Woot is offering refurbished Ninja OG701 Personal 7-in-1 Woodfire Grills for $189.99 with free shipping for Prime members. A $6 delivery fee will apply otherwise. This model originally sold for $370 with similar bundles now going for as much at Amazon. Today’s deal is the lowest total price we have tracked on the Ninja OG701 since its release, coming in below our previous $210 refurbished mention. This is Ninja’s OG701 Woodfire grill, smoker, and air fryer that makes use of actual wood pellets to impart that smokey flavor on your meals – it also has baking, broiling, and dehydrating modes as well. While it might not be BBQ weather for some folks right now, this is a great off-season deal and a notable chance to save hundreds on the 2022 release. Head below for additional details.

We are also still tracking a host of other notable deals on Ninja kitchen gear to help with upcoming holiday meal prep. With as much as $100 in savings, you’ll find deals on multi-cookers, air fryers, coffee makers, blenders, and more waiting below:

Scope out the deals on on Ninja’s Woodfire pizza oven right here, then check out more of the best cooking deals on tap in our home goods hub. One notable offer has Anova’s latest sous vide Cooker Nano 3.0 sitting at the Amazon all-time low with at least $40 in savings attached. Check out the details on the now $90 cooker while the price is still right in our previous deal coverage.

Ninja OG701 7-in-1 Woodfire Grill features:

Meet the Ninja Woodfire Outdoor Grill & Smoker. Now you can enjoy the ultimate outdoor cooking experience with a powerful grill that does it all. Master Grill, BBQ Smoke, Air Fry, & so much more with 100% authentic smoky flavor. Powered by electricity and flavored by real burning wood pellets, Ninja Woodfire Technology allows you to easily create rich, smoky flavor you can see and taste with just 1/2 cup of pellets. From backyards and balconies to RVs and beyond, the Ninja Woodfire Outdoor Grill & Smoker makes it fast and easy to create flavorful meals no matter where you are.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

