What stores are closed on Thanksgiving Day 2023? Here’s a list of confirmed retailers

In-store shopping is very much back in season this year for Black Friday 2023. After tons of online sales stole the digital spotlight that was previously reserved for the likes of Cyber Monday, nature is healing as more companies look to bring things back to retail locations. But that doesn’t mean retailers aren’t going to be taking the opportunity to close down brick and mortar stores across the United States the day beforehand. Below we break down all of the stores that are closed on Thanksgiving Day 2023.

With just a matter of days remaining until the action for Thanksgiving Week kicks off, we have a pretty good idea of which of the usual suspects will be keeping doors open come the holiday next week and which ones will be directing shoppers to their online storefronts. Most of the major Black Friday ads have already rolled in, and it’s looking like a return to usual business for most companies.

Thanksgiving Day store hours, closures, and more

This time around, the usual list of retailers will be opting to stay closed on Thanksgiving Day, continuing the trends of previous years where more and more storefronts opted into giving employees off. We already know that many online storefronts will be kicking off the savings throughout the week leading up to Black Friday proper. And with many of the retailers that typically use Thanksgiving Day to launch their sales being closed, they’re either turning to online offers or rolling out in-store promotions a bit earlier than usual.

So as we head into next week, it’s safe to say that we’ll be seeing more doorbusters kick-off ahead of Thanksgiving Day and even Black Friday itself. Look to see some of the more enticing online deals start showing up on Wednesday night as retailers shift to online-only promotions alongside everything that Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart have to offer.

Aldi

Barnes & Noble

Best Buy

BJ’s

Bloomingdale’s

Carter’s

Costco

DSW

Home Depot

HomeGoods

Homesense

Ikea

JCPenney

Kohl’s

Macy’s

Marshalls

Michaels

Nordstrom

Petco

PetSmart

REI

Sam’s Club

Sierra

Target

T.J. Maxx

Tractor Supply

Trader Joe’s

Ulta Beauty

Walmart

Keep it locked to 9to5Toys for all the latest holiday shopping news

We’re expecting to see plenty of additional early Black Friday news roll in throughout the coming weeks as retailers gear up for what’s certain to be a November to remember. Just like how Amazon is setting the pace with an early sales event, we expect to see the same from Walmart and other retailers through November and beyond.

Follow 9to5Toys on Twitter

Follow 9to5Toys on BlueSky

Follow 9to5Toys on Threads

Follow 9to5Toys on Mastodon

Follow 9to5Toys on Facebook

Follow 9to5toys on Instagram

Download the 9to5Toys iOS app

Sign up for 9to5Toys email newsletters

Subscribe to 9to5Toys on YouTube

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys Podcast

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!