LEGO announces pre-Black Friday Insiders Weekend with freebies, double points, more

The LEGO Group today is announcing its pre-Black Friday 2023 plans. With everything from the launch of an all-new creation to extra rewards points, freebies, and of course actual deals, we break down all of the company’s first-party savings below as part of this year’s LEGO Insiders Weekend.

The LEGO Group is doing what it always does for the holiday shopping season, and kicking things off with an Insiders Weekend sale ahead of Black Friday 2023 proper. It’ll be a chance to score some exclusive promotions while also beating the chaos of Thanksgiving Week, offering some pretty enticing reasons to shop direct from LEGO on November 18 and 19. It’s just a Saturday and Sunday this year, with quite a few different promotions.

Of course, the big one is double LEGO Insiders points. It’s one of the more popular ways for the company to give a little something extra back to builders, and this year it stacks with some other offers for even more savings. Every single set the LEGO Group sells will earn twice the points as usual, with some even earning up to four times the Insiders points.

Gift with purchase sets are another big draw of the LEGO Black Friday 2023 promotions. And oh, are there a lot of them this year. Yesterday we were able to show off the reveals of the new Majisto Magical Workshop and the Winter Market Stall, and today we can detail how you’ll score them. Majisto’s reimagining will come in orders over $250 when you shop during November 18 and 19. The same can be said for the festive market, which automatically adds to your cart when you spend $170 or more.

On the smaller side, there’s a new Holiday Winter Train set that’ll be enticing customers with a smaller threshold. It unlocks on orders over $40, too. Lastly, the LEGO Group is celebrating its Insiders Weekend sale with a promotion that isn’t an actual set at all. There’s a home goods set that includes some holiday cookie stamps, as well as a mug set. You’ll have to spend $65 or more on some specific themes to score this one at no extra cost, with any of the company’s in-house themes making the cut: City, DREAMZzz, Ninjago, and more.

Starting on November 17, there’s also going to be a more wide-ranging holiday sale that continues through Thanksgiving. It’ll have the following promotions attached.

Festive Bauble Ornament: the perfect holiday decoration for any LEGO fan, featuring brick candy canes, cookies and evergreen sprigs. Redeem 1,800 points only on November 18

the perfect holiday decoration for any LEGO fan, featuring brick candy canes, cookies and evergreen sprigs. Redeem 1,800 points only on November 18 LEGO Space Blueprints: recovered from the LEGO archives are blueprints of three iconic LEGO Space sets: Mobile Rocket Transport, Space Supply and Starfleet Voyager. FREE when you redeem 150 points starting November 18 only on LEGO.com and while supplies last

recovered from the LEGO archives are blueprints of three iconic LEGO Space sets: Mobile Rocket Transport, Space Supply and Starfleet Voyager. FREE when you redeem 150 points starting November 18 only on LEGO.com and while supplies last LEGO Tape Player: a nostalgic nod to the 80s, this mini building set features a pop out cassette tape and a spring-loaded tape holder with detachable and windable headphones. FREE when you redeem 2,400 points from November 18-23

a nostalgic nod to the 80s, this mini building set features a pop out cassette tape and a spring-loaded tape holder with detachable and windable headphones. FREE when you redeem 2,400 points from November 18-23 Win the Rewards Center: enter a drawing to win all the items in the LEGO Insiders Rewards Center, including exclusive prints, tin signs, caps, bags, pencil cases, keychains, brick-built items and more! Redeem 25 points to enter to win, up to 50 entries per person, from November 18-23

enter a drawing to win all the items in the LEGO Insiders Rewards Center, including exclusive prints, tin signs, caps, bags, pencil cases, keychains, brick-built items and more! Redeem 25 points to enter to win, up to 50 entries per person, from November 18-23 Rewards Center Sale: select physical products and digital rewards in the Rewards Center will be available for 50% off the original LEGO points price from November 18-27

Black Friday and Cyber Monday

We’re of course also expecting to see the LEGO Group launch a proper Black Friday sale come the end of the month, but details are scare right now. We’ll be able to update you all in the near future on what to expect from the deals end of the action.

This year will also be seeing a massive new creation hitting store shelves to fully celebrate Black Friday. The new LEGO Avengers Tower has been on every builders’ mind lately, and it’ll finally be debuting in stores on November 24. We previously got to take a hands-on look at the model last week, and we detailed just what to expect from the kit before it launches later in the month.

It’ll retail for $499.99 and arrives as the largest set from LEGO Marvel collection to date. The Avengers Tower is over 35 inches tall, and comes packed with 31 minifigures.

We’re expecting to see plenty of additional early Black Friday news roll in throughout the coming weeks as retailers gear up for what’s certain to be a November to remember. Just like how Amazon is setting the pace with an early sales event, we expect to see the same from Walmart and other retailers through November and beyond.

