Logitech POP Keys keyboard comes in one of five colorways at $70 each (Reg. $100)

Amazon is now offering the Logitech POP Keys Mechanical Wireless Keyboard for $69.99 shipped. All five colors are getting in on the savings, dropping from the $100 price tag. There’s 30% in savings regardless of which design catches your eye, with some of the best prices of the year across the lineup – although some of the newer releases like the Cosmos blue and Mist green designs are landing at new all-time lows. Our recent Tested with 9to5Toys review takes a closer look at what to expect from each of the Mac workstation upgrades, too.

Logitech recently brought a unique pop art-inspired design to its keyboard lineup with the POP Keys before just refreshing the lineup with some newer colors. Sporting a classic typewriter with rose color scheme, the mechanical switches are complemented by swappable emoji buttons that can be customized in the companion app, too. Not to mention, Logitech POP Keys sports both Bluetooth and Logi Bolt USB receiver connectivity to work with everything from Macs and iPads to PCs and more.

Keeping up with the unique colorways of the lead deal, the Logitech POP Mouse is a more affordable way to bring some refreshed aesthetics to your workstation for less. While you’d more regularly be paying $40, today’s companion offer to the Logitech POP Keys above now brings the price down to $19.99 in five different styles. Matching with the offerings above, this one packs much of the same vibrant design with wireless connectivity and a slim build that you can learn all about the hands-on experience in our review.

Logitech POP Keys Mechanical Keyboard features:

Neon corals meet crushed raspberry colors on a keyboard designed for the ones who care the most, allowing you to change the game with POP Keys wireless mechanical keyboard in Heartbreaker Rose . Unleash your online personality with 8 swappable emoji keys and 1 emoji menu key, all customizable via Logitech Software. Experience typing that’s almost addictive on typewriter-style mechanical keys; feel your fingers bounce across the comfy, scooped keys as they click, clack and pop.

