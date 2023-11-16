Install Schumacher’s level 2 EV wall charger inside or out for new $351 low (Reg. $550)

Amazon is offering the Schumacher Level 2 Electric Vehicle Wall Charger for $351.48 shipped, after clipping the on-page 20% coupon. Down from its regular $550 price tag, with a $700 list price, this EV charger spent the first half of the year bobbing between $450 and $532, and rising to a $650 high during the summer. Fall has brought the prices back down to more reasonable levels, with today’s deal amounting to a combined 36% markdown off the going rate, coming in $44 under the current used pricing and marking a new all-time low.

This device employs 240V level 2 charging with up to 50A of power (when hardwired), giving you a charging speed that is nine times faster than a standard wall outlet. It features a configurable current from 16A to 40A that can be adjusted during installation to your home’s power system, which can be either indoors or outdoors thanks to its weather-resistant enclosure. It can also be fully integrated into your compatible smart home, and allows for a Wi-Fi or Bluetooth connection through the SchuPower app to monitor charging while away. It comes with a NEMA 14-50 plug, and is also easily made to be compatible with Tesla vehicles with the SA914 adapter that is sold separately.

You want to get the above deal, but want to ensure it comes hardwired and able to produce 50A of charging power? Well Amazon is offering its hardwired counterpart for $439, with on-page 20% off coupon. There is also the same wall charger with the NEMA 6-50 plug option for $608 as well. Amazon is also currently offering the SA914 adapter for Tesla vehicles for $56, after clipping the on-page coupon, a 25% discount from its usual $80 price. You can even store the charging gun for the above station in the charging dock with the adapter attached.

And if you’ve been in need of a portable EV charging option, check out our coverage of the VOLTORB Portable EV Chargers, available as both level 1 and level 2 chargers. You can also head on over to our Green Deals hub to stay up-to-date on the very best deals on other EV chargers, EVs, power stations, solar panels, electric tools, and more.

Schumacher SEV1600P1450 Level 2 EV Wall Charger Features:

Schumacher’s Level 2 EV Wall Charger is an essential element of integrated smart homes for forward-thinking homeowners. With the SchuPower app and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth connectivity, you can schedule and remotely monitor the charging of your EV, and view real-time stats. A raintight enclosure allows homeowners to install the unit indoors or outdoors to fit their preferences and lifestyle.

