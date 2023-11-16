SK hynix’s golden 1,050MB/s Beetle X31 portable SSDs undercut the competition from $40

Justin Kahn -
New lows From $40

We are now tracking the best prices yet on the 2023 SK hynix Beetle X31 Portable Solid-State Drive. The standout golden design is now on sale with the 512GB Beetle at $39.99 and the 1TB model at $64.99 shipped. The new drive was officially unveiled back in late June at $71 and just under $93 with today’s deals coming in at the lowest price we have tracked yet. This is 30% off at around $7 under our previous mention. While they might not come from a big-name brand like Samsung, its comparable T7 Shield that runs at the same speed sells for $80 in the 1TB capacity right now on sale – this is within $10 of the all-time and same price we have been tracking for the last couple months. The SK Hynix Beetle X31 features a shimmering golden design and clocks in at up to 1,050MB/s alongside a “lightweight” and rounded form-factor (less than 3 inches long). This model comes with both USB-A and USB-C connection cables as well as a clear case for extra protection. Get a closer look in our launch coverage and head below for more details. 

As of right now the 1TB Beetle X31 is among the most affordable options you’ll find out there in the speed category. However, an ongoing price drop on the comparable Crucial X8 1TB Portable SSD will save you a touch more. This one features the same speeds but comes in at $60 shipped on Amazon. 

While we are talking portable storage devices, be sure to scope out the ongoing deals on Samsung’s high-end T9 models with up to $190 in savings. And then dive into our recent hands-on review of the brand’s new T5 EVO solution. This model favors capacity over speed and you can take a deep dive into the user experience as part of our feature piece right here

SK Hynix Beetle X31 Portable SSD features:

  • Unmatched reliability: Equipped with buffer DRAM for superior stability
  • Outstanding performance: Sequential read/write speeds of up to 1,050MB/s and 1,000MB/s due to efficient heat management
  • Stylish and ergonomic design: Compact size (74x46mm) and lightweight (53g). Durable aluminum casing in metallic champagne gold
  • Versatility: Multi-purpose storage solution optimized for gamers, remote workers, content creators, students, and creative professionals
  • Accessories: Two USB connection cables (C-to-C and C-to-A). Clear silicone case to prevent damage

