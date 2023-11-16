Target finally reveals official Black Friday 2023 ad: Apple doorbusters, deep video game deals, more

Target today finally has its Black Friday 2023 ad out. The retailer must have been waiting for every other retailer to get its announcements out of the way, because Target is seriously cutting it close with today’s reveal.

Finally clueing shoppers into the holiday shopping season action for next week, Target is back with its official Black Friday 2023 ad. Spanning the 59-page flier are tons of discounts covering just about every single product category. All of the usual suspects will be taking the stage, much like we’ve come to expect after getting a glimpse into the plans from Amazon, Best Buy, and other retailers.

This year will see deals notably start on November 19. Opting to kick off its savings on Sunday is what we saw from last year’s event. But with other retailers starting even earlier for 2023, it seems like Target missed the memo on this year’s Black Friday sale. You’ll be able to shop both in-store and online, with some of the best discounts to date.

Apple gear is taking the stage, as Target enters as one of the first retailers to actually show off pricing on the company’s latest releases ahead of time. There are quite a few headliners, like AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C being confirmed to land at $190. But Apple Watch SE 2 dropping as low as $190 is certainly new, as well as the chance to save 20% on AirTags in both single and 4-pack varieties.

Video games are going to be taking the spotlight in a big way this Black Friday, too. Tons of games for both PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S will be dropping down to $30 each, with Nintendo Switch getting in on the action at rhe same price. Some of the newer or more popular titles for all three of the consoles will be resting at $40, too.

Keep it locked to 9to5Toys for all the latest holiday shopping news

We’re expecting to see plenty of additional early Black Friday news roll in throughout the coming weeks as retailers gear up for what’s certain to be a November to remember. Just like how Amazon is setting the pace with an early sales event, we expect to see the same from Walmart and other retailers through November and beyond.

Follow 9to5Toys on Twitter

Follow 9to5Toys on BlueSky

Follow 9to5Toys on Threads

Follow 9to5Toys on Mastodon

Follow 9to5Toys on Facebook

Follow 9to5toys on Instagram

Download the 9to5Toys iOS app

Sign up for 9to5Toys email newsletters

Subscribe to 9to5Toys on YouTube

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys Podcast

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!