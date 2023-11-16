V-MODA early Black Friday headphone deals from $30: M-200 hi-res metal set $50 off, more

We are now tracking some early Black Friday deals on the V-MODA headphones and earbuds starting with the V-MODA M-200 Professional Studio Headphones at $249.99 shipped. Regularly $300 these days, this set carried a going rate of $350 for quite some time, including right up into the early parts of this year at Amazon. Today’s deal is at least $50 off and comes within $10 of the lowest we have tracked on Amazon. You’ll also find the M-200 set with active noise cancellation tech on sale for $299.99 shipped, down from the regular $350 they fetch to deliver the lowest price we have tracked all year. Head below for more deals and details.

The V-MODA M-200 Professional Studio Headphones feature sound fine-tuned by Roland alongside a “lightweight” metal build, 50mm drivers with neodymium magnets, and CCAW voice coils – they are “Hi-Res Audio certified by Japan Audio Society.” The magnetic memory foam cushions are joined by a 100% PU leather headband, a flat-folding hinge, and a “re-designed case for easy portability.”

Early Black Friday V-MODA headphone deals:

While we are talking early Black Friday headphone deals, be sure to dive into today’s Bose sale. You’ll find deals on its portable Bluetooth speakers and home theater audio systems as well as up to $100 off its noise cancelling headphones and deep deals on its beloved in-ear solutions as well. All of the details are waiting right here.

V-MODA M-200 Professional Studio Headphone features:

Reference studio sound fine-tuned by Roland engineered and proclaimed “Best new audiophile headphones” by CNET in March 2020

Lightweight metal build adjustable headband for single ear monitoring + improved sweat resistance

50mm drivers with neodymium magnets and CCAW voice coils for precision listening mixing and mastering (Hi-Res Audio certified by Japan Audio Society)

Large replaceable magnetic memory foam cushions and 100% PU leather headband for hours of pure comfort flat-folding hinge and re-designed case for easy portability

Includes 2 cables single-sided balanced audio to produce cleaner more spacious sound for accurate monitoring and SpeakEasy 1-Button with mic for crystal clear calls on the go

Connector Type 3 5Mm Stereo

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!