V-MODA early Black Friday headphone deals from $30: M-200 hi-res metal set $50 off, more

Justin Kahn -
AmazonHeadphonesBlack Friday 2023V-MODA
$50+ off From $30

We are now tracking some early Black Friday deals on the V-MODA headphones and earbuds starting with the V-MODA M-200 Professional Studio Headphones at $249.99 shipped. Regularly $300 these days, this set carried a going rate of $350 for quite some time, including right up into the early parts of this year at Amazon. Today’s deal is at least $50 off and comes within $10 of the lowest we have tracked on Amazon. You’ll also find the M-200 set with active noise cancellation tech on sale for $299.99 shipped, down from the regular $350 they fetch to deliver the lowest price we have tracked all year. Head below for more deals and details. 

The V-MODA M-200 Professional Studio Headphones feature sound fine-tuned by Roland alongside a “lightweight” metal build, 50mm drivers with neodymium magnets, and CCAW voice coils – they are “Hi-Res Audio certified by Japan Audio Society.” The magnetic memory foam cushions are joined by a 100% PU leather headband, a flat-folding hinge, and a “re-designed case for easy portability.”

Early Black Friday V-MODA headphone deals:

While we are talking early Black Friday headphone deals, be sure to dive into today’s Bose sale. You’ll find deals on its portable Bluetooth speakers and home theater audio systems as well as up to $100 off its noise cancelling headphones and deep deals on its beloved in-ear solutions as well. All of the details are waiting right here

V-MODA M-200 Professional Studio Headphone features:

  • Reference studio sound fine-tuned by Roland engineered and proclaimed “Best new audiophile headphones” by CNET in March 2020
  • Lightweight metal build adjustable headband for single ear monitoring + improved sweat resistance
  • 50mm drivers with neodymium magnets and CCAW voice coils for precision listening mixing and mastering (Hi-Res Audio certified by Japan Audio Society)
  • Large replaceable magnetic memory foam cushions and 100% PU leather headband for hours of pure comfort flat-folding hinge and re-designed case for easy portability
  • Includes 2 cables single-sided balanced audio to produce cleaner more spacious sound for accurate monitoring and SpeakEasy 1-Button with mic for crystal clear calls on the go
  • Connector Type 3 5Mm Stereo

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Headphones

Nearly every consumer-focused headphone in 2020 features a wireless design However, wired alternatives still have their place. The best deals that you'll find here at…
Black Friday 2023 V-MODA

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Paldean Fates brings back Shiny Pokémon as next TCG ex...
Early Black Friday deals knock up to 40% off wireless B...
9to5Toys Daily: November 16, 2023 – iPad Pro Magic Ke...
Worx 40V 24-inch cordless electric hedge trimmer hits 2...
Get one month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for just $10 (...
Pixelmator Black Friday sale knocks up to 70% off some ...
Save up to 42% on iRobot’s Roomba robotic vacuum flee...
Nanoleaf Matter Smart Christmas Lights see first discou...
Load more...
Show More Comments