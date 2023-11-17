BundleHunt’s annual macOS bundle sale now live with over 40 apps starting at $1

BundleHunt today is launching its annual Black Friday macOS bundle sale. As we typically see every year, you’ll be able to save on over 40 different apps for your Mac, all of which start at just $1. The whole catalog arrives with support for macOS Sonoma and comes with lifetime access. That makes this a perfect time to score some top-rated picks to elevate your workflow or score some new software for your new M3 MacBook and more. Head below for a few details on our top picks or dive into the entire sale here.

The latest BundleHunt is a great way to pick up notable apps at a significant price drop along the way. There are 42 apps in total to choose from starting at $1, so be sure to browse all the way to the bottom of the page to see all of your options. If you manage to spend $30 in the sale, you’ll also save an extra $3 off your purchase on top of all the cash discounts.

Here are a few our top picks from the BundleHunt Black Friday sale:

CloudMounter: Facilitates seamless and reliable access, allowing you to navigate mounted disks as local folders.

